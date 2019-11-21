Lions benefit for Mark Glad scheduled for November 24

When forty-nine year-old local resident Mark Glad began noticing changes in his vision, it was determined by his optometrist that changing of prescriptions in his eye glasses was not the solution. In April, Mark was referred to an eye specialist in Grand Forks, N.D. The following day an MRI was conducted at the LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, Minn.

“Then it was to go to a neuro specialist in Grand Forks,” Mark’s wife, Tanya, said. “He recommended Mark to go to Mayo. And, that’s what we did. In August, he ended up going to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.”

On October 28, Mark underwent brain surgery for the biopsy at the University – he was in surgery for four and a half hours, followed by an hour and a half in recovery, and spent all night in ICU (intensive care unit) . The next day he was discharged at 6:30 p.m.

“Last week Mark went down for more appointments and will soon begin radiation treatments. The results of the biopsy taken earlier during surgery will help the doctors decide on the type of chemotherapy to be administered.”

Tanya added, “Mark has been diagnosed with ‘brainstem glioma’. They say it’s common to find it in children but not so much in people his age.

“That’s where we are at right now … it’s one day at a time,” Tanya concluded.

Mark and Tanya Glad are the parents of Andrew, eleven years of age, and nine-year-old Jordan. They are GMR School students.

A pancake breakfast benefit for Mark Glad, hosted by the Greenbush-Badger Lions Club, will be held on Sunday, November 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Greenbush Community Center.