Bob and Marian Dybedahl celebrate sixtieth anniversary

“I was one who was never going to get married but I got tired of doing my own cooking so one day I went over to the ‘Coffee Shop’ (in Greenbush) and — there she was!” Robert (Bob) Dybedahl of Badger, Minn., joked.

“Marian and Marie Pulczinski were there having coffee together. I walked over and asked Marian if she wanted to go to a movie. The next night we went to a movie in Roseau.”

On Monday, October 26, 1959, Marian Troskey, daughter of Clem and Agnes Troskey of Greenbush, was united in marriage to Robert Dybedahl, son of Ole and Alice Dybedahl of Roseau, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic church in Greenbush. Rev. T.J. Montgomery officiated at the 10:00 a.m., ceremony.

Marian commented, “We were married on the day of my mom and dad’s 21st wedding anniversary.”

Attendants were Avery Dybedahl, groomsman; Clayton Troskey, junior groomsman; Rose Mary Troskey, bridesmaid; and Francha Grahn, junior bridesmaid.

The bride’s beautiful floor-length wedding gown was made by her very talented mother, Agnes. She also made the bridesmaid and junior bridesmaid gowns which were of red taffeta with a white lace overlay.

A noon dinner followed for immediate family members at the Troskey home with the reception later in the day for everyone. The wedding cake was made by Marian’s aunt, Mrs. Joe Mekash.

Smith’s Pavilion in Greenbush was the site of the wedding dance. Music was furnished by Dwayne Tygeson and his band of Middle River.

Having plans for whisking away on their honeymoon in Bob’s two-door red with a white hard top 1955 Mercury didn’t work out very well.

Marian noted, “The heater went out on the car the night of our wedding dance so we had to spend the night at my mom and dad’s house. We found the bed filled with Corn Flakes!”

To which Bob added, “There must have been a couple of boxes or so; there was a lot of it!”

Twelve years ago Bob and Marian purchased a home in Badger, Minn.

“I was from Greenbush and Bob was from Roseau, so we decided to live in-between … and here we are,” Marian said with a smile. “We love living here.”

Marian fills her “spare time” with knitting, crocheting, embroidering, quilt making, etc. This giving lady is well-known for sharing with others.

“I make homemade mittens to give to school students and anybody else who needs them, and fill the Giving Tree at the LifeCare Greenbush Manor with mittens, caps, and head bands at Christmas time.”

And for Bob … “I like rummage sales, buying tools and sorting tools,” he said. “I used to enjoy going fishing; it’s been four years since I did that. But, I am going deer hunting with my son Jerome this year.”

On October 26, 2019, the couples’ children hosted a 60th Wedding anniversary for their parents at the Badger Community Center.

The Dybedahl’s are the parents of five children: Jerome, Susan (Roseen), Jimmy, Jason, and John, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. They are also looking forward to the arrival of their first great-great grandchild in May, 2020.

They both agreed that “time has a way of slipping by”.

“It’s went so fast … whizz and 60 years have passed – where have they gone?” Marian stated.

Bob added, “I couldn’t ask for a better life!”

Congratulations on your 60 years of togetherness, Bob and Marian Dybedahl!

To see the full story, read the November 20 issue of The Tribune in print or online.