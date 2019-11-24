Vernon Langaas, 84 of Standquist, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Karlstad Senior Living in Karlstad, MN.

The Memorial Service to celebrate Vernon’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Vernon Harold Langaas was born June 8, 1935 at Greenbush, MN the son of Henry and Inga (Hogenson) Langaas. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Country Church. He attended Greenbush High School and graduated in 1957.

He served for 6 years in the Air Force Air Guard at Hector Field, Fargo, ND.

In 1959, Vernon was united in marriage to Violet Roisland and to this union four children were born, Vern, Vaughn, Kevin and Kimberly. He was busy farming for many years, and Violet stayed at home raising the 4 children. They later divorced in 1990. Along with the farming, he started a custom hay hauling business and house moving operation which he loved! He would always be talking about the different jobs he had done, and was so excited and proud of them.

Vernon’s interests and hobbies were work, work, work!! Later in life he took on various carpentry jobs for family and friends. He loved driving his pickup out to the farms of his sons, which now own the land that he used to farm for over 30 years. He loved to go visit his daughter Kim, at her hair salon in Karlstad almost every day if he was in town, to get his hair washed, hugs, and of course, lots of visiting.

He is survived by sons: Vern (Mary) Langaas, Vaughn Langaas and Kevin (Karla) Langaas; daughter, Kimberly Ivonne (Steve) Olson;

grandchildren: Mike Langaas, Cara (Rick) Sorenson, Alyssa (Tyler) Aune, Katie (Steven) Hluncy, John Langaas, Ethan Langaas, Sydney (fiancé, Ethan Borgan) Langaas, Brandon (Paige) Langaas, Ben Langaas, Nicholas Olson and Hailey Olson; great grandchildren: Eleanor, Emelia, Bauer & Isaac; brothers: Wesley (Donna) Langaas; sister-in-law, Shirley Langaas; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Inga Langaas; sister, Ivonne; and brothers, James and Rodney.

