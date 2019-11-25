Harris Mortenson, 93, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Harris Edwin Mortenson was born August 30, 1926 at Kennedy to Edwin and Myrtle (Gustafson) Mortenson. He attended country school through grade 8, then in Kennedy and U of MN Crookston for his high school years. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on Manicani Island in the Philippines in 1945-1946. Harris and Evelyn (Krogstad) were married May 29, 1948 and settled on the family farm west of Kennedy where they raised their family and attended Red River Lutheran Church. After returning from the service, Harris farmed with his father, Edwin, then on his own, and later with his son, Bruce and grandson Carey, a 60 year legacy of farming over 4 generations. After moving off the farm to their new house in Hallock in 2006, Harris would still go to the farm and do tillage, etc until he was 87 years old. To his last days, Harris was interested in everything happening at the farm and loved going for rides to check out the crops. In earlier years, his winter months were spent painting and staining woodwork in many homes in the area. In retirement years, he and Evie enjoyed a winter home in Apache Junction, Arizona. His interests included hunting at deer camp, travelling, camping and fishing.

Harris is survived by his children: Robert (Ilene) Mortenson of Colorado Springs, CO; Nancy (Paul) Johnson of Staples, MN; Bruce (Mary) Mortenson of Kennedy, MN; Barbara (Kirk) Costin of Hallock, MN; and Julie (Bryan) Younggren of Hallock, MN. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Heather Mortenson, Tony (Simone) Mortenson, Ryan (Kia) Johnson, Nicole (Paul) Johnson, Drew Mortenson (Kelly Sjoblom), Kelly (John) Wilson, Carey (Taryn) Mortenson, Justin (Korianne) Mortenson, Kirsten (Brandon) Shimpa, Kate (Justin) Thompson, Natalie (Jeremiah) Halley, Cara (Kevin) Peterson, Blake (Tiffany) Younggren, Britta (Luke) Nordin, Aaron (Skyler) Younggren, and Jesse Younggren (Sierra Karboviak). Harris is survived by 30 great-grandchildren, sister Marcia Severson, brother David Mortenson, sister-in-law Jackie Mortenson, as well as many nephews and nieces. Harris was preceded in death by Evie, his loving wife of 71 years; his parents; sisters Betty (Vernon) Wicklund and Marian (Donald) Pearson; brother Daniel Mortenson and brother-in-law Dean Severson. Also preceded in death by sisters-in-law: Helen (Ferdie) Johnson, Edna (Walter) Lundberg, and Krogstad brothers-in-law: Odin (Agnes), Elmer (Ethel), Alfred (Frances), Harold (Ethel), Bert, and Ronald (Mabel).

The family would like to thank the staff and physicians at Kittson Memorial Healthcare for their loving care and attention. As a loving couple holding hands, Harris’ dedication to Evie was an inspiration to all.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Red River Lutheran Church, rural Kennedy. Interment will be in Red River Cemetery. Rev. Frank Johnson, presiding; Darrell Lindgren, organist and Galen Nordin, soloist. Casket bearers will be Harris’ grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.