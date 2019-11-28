Santa Claus is coming to town (Greenbush) on December 7

Mavis Gonshorowski

mavis@wiktel.com

Santa Claus has scheduled his trip to visit Greenbush on Saturday, December 7, and will be appearing at the Community Center from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Come and share what’s on your “wish list” with Santa, have your photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and join in doing fun crafts and games. A fundraiser lunch will be served by the GMR sixth grade class as well.

A free movie, “The Polar Express”, will be shown from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.

Also during the time of Santa’s visit, the Women of Today are asking for new, unwrapped, toys, hats, scarves and waterproof gloves. Donations may be brought to the Greenbush Community Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All donations will be forwarded to the Northwest Community Action in Badger, Minn.