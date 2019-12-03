Leave a Comment

Annette Bergsnev, 80, of Greenbush, Minn., died Friday, November 29, 2019 in Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 11 AM in Oiland Free Lutheran Church of rural Greenbush. Pastor David Nelson and Pastor Todd Erickson will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour before the service in church.

Burial will be in Oiland Cemetery at a later date.

Annette Bergsnev was born Annette Rosella Graff, the daughter of Juel and Agnes (Hudson) Graff, on November 6, 1939 in Roseau, Minn.

She attended the Island Home Country School and Greenbush High School. She attained her GED at a later time. She married Orin Bergsnev on December 14, 1956 in Greenbush. They farmed and raised their family in rural Greenbush. In January of 1977, Orin suffered an aneurism resulting in him being paralyzed. In November of that same year, their son Randy died in a hunting accident. The next July Orin passed away. Annette, with her families help, continued to keep the farm going. She also worked for the US Postal Service in Greenbush, Roseau, Warroad and Karlstad for many years. She developed many friendships working in the Post Office, retiring in 2014.

Annette enjoyed her garden, fishing, cooking and especially playing cards. She was a life-long member of Oiland Free Lutheran Church.

Leonard Kukowski played a huge roll in Annette and her family’s lives. He worked side by side with Annette on the farm and they were good friends for many years.

She is survived by her Children—Peggy (Tom Steinhauer) Bergsnev of Holt, Minn., Susan (Ken Grundhaus) Schneider of Thief River Falls, Minn., James (Thedy) Bergsnev of Greenbush, Julie (Mike) Stennes of Thief River Falls and Michael (Lisa) Bergsnev of Greenbush.

Eleven Grandchildren—Kim (Chad) Jansen, Jeffrey (Alicia) Schneider, Aaron Schneider, Justin (Allison) Rasmusson, Lacey Stennes, McLain Stennes, Alison Stennes, Jacob Bergsnev, Hannah Bergsnev, Clara Bergsnev and Caleb Bergsnev.

Great-Grandchildren—Will, Orin, Annie Jansen, Ava, Emmie Rasmusson, Paisley, Carter, Carly, Baby Boy Schneider, Branson Schneider, Jazlynn Stennes

Brother—Larry Graff of Moorhead, Minn.

Sisters-in-law—Ruth Graff of Greenbush, Delphine Graff of Greenbush.

Brother-in-law—John Roggenbuck of Embarrass, Minn.

Special Friend—Leonard Kukowski of Greenbush.

Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Orin; son, Randy; brothers, Robert and Joel Graff; sister, JoAnn Roggenbuck; brothers-in-law, Kenneth, Norman and Wally Bergsnev and sister-in-law, Shirley Witzman; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

