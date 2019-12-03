Agnes Mary (Troskey) Paulsen, 97

Agnes Mary (Troskey) Paulsen was born in Benwood on June 14, 1922 to the late Stephen and Mary Noha. Her parents were originally from Czechoslovakia and she was the youngest of seven children. Two sisters died of diphtheria, another from the flu and one brother died at the age of six. Her two sisters Annie and Bessie came to America with their mother in 1921 while her father had already come to America to find a home for them. Agnes was born in the United States in 1922 and attended school in District 77 in Benwood in a one room school. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Following school, she was united in marriage to Clement Troskey on October 26, 1938 at Benwood and the two made their home on their farm in Barto Twp. Clem passed away in 1981 and Agnes continued to make her home on the farm for over 70 years. She worked as a Nurses Aid at both the Greenbush Nursing Home and the Greenbush Hospital for 38 years. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Paulsen on November 30, 1991 at Blessed Sacrament church and the two continued to make their home in Barto Twp. Lars passed away in 1997. Throughout her years on the farm there were cattle, pigs, chickens and geese. Her vegetable gardens were abundant and her flower gardens were the prettiest around. Her strawberry and raspberry patches bore plentiful fruit for everyone. Agnes was active in quilting, making as many as 30 quilts in one winter. She crocheted, knitted, canned, baked and generously gave away to family and friends. She entered LifeCare Greenbush Manor in 2012, where she was lovingly cared for until she passed away at the age of 97 years, 4 months and 14 days.

Agnes was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush, the Greenbush American Legion Auxiliary and St. Ann’s Sodality. She was a hospice volunteer, an election volunteer, and a foster mother to many children throughout her life. Agnes was also named Roseau County Woman of the Year in 2009.

She is survived by her son Clayton (Pat) Troskey of Williams, Minn., 3 daughters: Marion (Robert) Dybedahl of Badger, Minn., Rosemary (Leonard) Mlodzik of Chisholm, Minn., and Betty (Earl) Gorsuch of Halma, Minn.; 17 grandchildren, and many great and great great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Clement and Lawrence, sisters Annie Witt and Bessie Pesek, daughter-in-law June Troskey and granddaughter-in-law Mary Troskey, granddaughter, Sharon infancy, and many sister and brother-in laws, nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush.

Visitation was held after 6 PM, Monday (December 2), with a Prayer Service and Rosary at 7 PM at the Church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery following services.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.

Collins Funeral Home