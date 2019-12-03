Kris Jenson, 55, of Badger, Minn., died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, Minn.

Kris Jenson was born Kristy Lynn Kruse, the daughter of Larry and Beatrice (Dargon) Kruse on August 14, 1964 at Thief River Falls, Minn. She grew up and attended school at St. Hilaire and Thief River Falls, Minn.

Kris married Jon Jenson on April 7, 1990 in Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. They lived in Greenbush until they moved to their farm at Badger in 2002. She worked at Border State Bank in Greenbush and Badger, Minn., for over 26 years.

Kris enjoyed her large garden and several flower beds. She enjoyed lawn work and being outdoors, and she loved to dance. Jon and Kris enjoyed traveling during the winter months.

She is survived by:

Children: Lacey Jenson of Louisville, Ky., Tony (Kierah) Jenson of Badger, Trevor Jenson of Badger and Jacob (fiancé—Tyrah Green) Jenson of Badger.

Grandchildren—Emerson, Josephine, Janiya, Julius, Micah and one on the way.

Her parents—Larry and Bea Kruse of St. Hilaire, Minn.,

Brother—Todd (Alecia) Kruse of St. Hilaire. Three nieces—Ashleigh, Kaitlyn and Madisyn Kruse.

Parents-in-law—Charles and Arlene Jenson of Greenbush, Brothers-in-law— Jeff (Bobbi) Jenson of Greenbush, Randy (Alice) Jenson of Greenbush and Rick (Randi) Jenson of Roseau, Minn., and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband—Jon on August 18, 2014, her grandparents—Rayton and Lonie Dargon, John and Goldie Kruse and three uncles—John Dargon, Rayton Dargon Jr., and Keith Kruse.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, November 30 at 1 PM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Ken Bowman, officiating. Linda Sovde was the organist and the vocalist was Bill Forbister.

Inurnment will be in Nannestad Cemetery, rural Badger, at a later date.

Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.