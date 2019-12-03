Myron Johnson, 62, of Karlstad, MN died with family by his side on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Karlstad Senior Living Center at Karlstad.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, December 7 at 10:30 AM in St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Karlstad with Father George Noel, officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday after 6 PM, with a 7 PM vigil prayer service, in St. Edward’s Church and one hour before the funeral on Saturday.

Burial will be in Karlstad City Cemetery at a later date.

Myron Norman Johnson, the son of Norman E. and Sophie (Woinarowicz) Johnson, was born December 8, 1956 in Karlstad, MN. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Strandquist, MN. He graduated from Karlstad High School, Class of 1974.

He worked with his father in the well drilling business and was the school custodian at the Strandquist School from 1985 to 1990. He then moved to Hastings, MN and worked for Maher Well Drilling Co. for a short time. Then he was employed by OSI Environmental doing Oil Recycling collection until he moved back to his hometown of Karlstad in June of 2009.

In August of 1990 Myron married Ramona Knutson in rural Strandquist, MN.

Myron enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and racing with his family and children.

He is survived by 2 Children—Cameron Johnson of Hastings, MN and Chaneil Johnson of West Fargo, ND. 1 Granddaughter—Bella.

5 Stepchildren—Chase, Cole, Holly, Bobbi and Amber.

Brothers—Wyman (Linda) Johnson of Hastings, MN,

Gary (Paula) Johnson of Karlstad, Brad (Sherry) Johnson of Karlstad,

Sisters—Geraldine (Bruce) Benitt of Holt, MN and Judy (Denny) Mager of

Grand Rapids, MN. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangement are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

Gieseke Funeral Chapel