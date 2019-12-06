“Shop Local” campaign sees early success

Mavis Gonshorowski

Has he or she started filling out his or her “Shop Local 2019” card with stamps yet? Many have already— some finishing their cards— as part of the “Shop Local 2019” Campaign started by the Greenbush Community Partners (GCP), and supported by 23 local businesses. To fill out these cards and earn the chance to win cash and prizes, individuals have to do one thing: “Shop Local” in Greenbush.

“We have so many GREAT local options, from gift giving, groceries, furniture, clothing, holiday cheer and more,” Kara Heggedal, Chairperson of the GCP, said via email when asked about why she saw this as a worthwhile campaign. “It’s just one more way we can get people out to experience and understand what the community has to offer.”

This inaugural campaign— starting on November 18— includes 13 participating businesses, including 1 Better Liquor, 13 Sisters Boutique, Ace Hardware, Coop Service West, Dollar Smart, Greenbush Pharmacy, Hair Nook, NAPA Parts, Rivers Edge, Roseau County Coop Association, KC’s Country Market, Up North Treasures, and Wahl Bros Racing. Nine additional businesses are sponsoring this campaign, including Agassiz Insurance, Big Bite, Border State Bank, Central Boiler, DK Farms, Gieseke Funeral Chapel, Greenbush Vet Clinic, LifeCare Medical Center, Tom’s Auto Body, and TruStone Wealth Management.

Thanks to this business support, the campaign is able to give away cash and prizes amounting to over $2500, including two drawings for $500 worth in Greenbush Bucks to those who fill out and enter in their cards.

So far, this campaign has received positive comments from these local participating business owners and employees and, according these owners and employees, from customers as well.

“It’s great, just great,” exclaimed Corey Christianson, owners of KC’s Country Market. “People have come in here, not only to thank us for keeping the grocery store open in town, but the ‘Shop Local’ (promotion) is like an added bonus for sure!”

This campaign has also garnered interest from those outside of Greenbush. Dollar Smart owner Pete Stauffenecker explained how much it has drawn favorable comments from customers.

“It has also drawn people from other area towns who like the idea of promoting to ‘Shop Local,” Stauffenecker said.

So how exactly do these cards work? When customers visit one of the 13 participating businesses, they receive this campaign card. The card is stamped by these businesses based on the value of purchases one makes at these businesses. The card includes $5 and $10 green squares and one card adds up to $100 worth of stamps.

Once shoppers reach $100 and their card is completely stamped, they can leave the completed cards at any of the participating businesses or drop them off at the Greenbush City Office. Just because one fills out one card, doesn’t mean he or she can’t continue to fill out more. One can fill out as many as he or she wants before the December 19 campaign deadline.

People have already asked if the GCP will do this during the holiday season next year.

“We will of course do a deep dive on success factors, once it is complete, but everything right now points to YES,” Heggedal said via email. “We have also discussed doing something similar in the summer months, maybe to tie in and around the July Fourth holiday.”

As a new incentive, this GCP ‘brain child’ campaign is allowing local Greenbush businesses to give back to their customers and customers to give back to their Greenbush businesses during this giving season.

To see the full story, read the December 4 issue of The Tribune in print or online.