Alve Linnea Lund, 95

Alve Linnea Lund passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at the LifeCare Roseau Medical Center in Roseau age the age of 95.

Alve was born on July 23, 1924 on the family farm in Salol, MN to Karl Karlsson and Brita (Gustafson). She attended school in Salol and worked on the family farm. She also worked at Messelt’s for a short time. She and Oscar Lund were married on December 28, 1942 in Roseau, MN and raised five children. In addition to her endless work on farm, Alve worked for the ASCS office in Roseau for over 20 years. They won the Roseau County Clean Farm Award many years ago and were active in the Spruce Free Lutheran Church and the Methodist Church in Roseau.

She and Oscar enjoyed fishing and spending time with their family. Their trip to Norway in 1983 was memorable. Alve enjoyed knitting, cross-stitch, macramé’, crochet, picking berries, canning; and reading in her later years. She will be remembered for her hard-work ethic, her wonderful sense of humor and her strong-willed personality.

The last few years, she lived in Greenbush, MN, and the last 18 months at the Warroad Senior Living Center.

She is survived by her children, Karen Orrill of Liberty, MO, Shirley (Ernie) Eaton of Albuquerque, NM, Joanne (Vern) Hodgson of Florida, Oren (Jina) Lund of Greenbush, and Gary (Phyllis) Lund of Roseau; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Einar, Vernon and Eva. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oscar in 1992; and siblings, Erma, Svea, Karl Walter, Anna, Seth, and Jean.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11am at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM at Helgeson’s. Interment will be at the Spruce Cemetery in Roseau. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Spruce Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com

