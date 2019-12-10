Debbie Klopp, 69

Debbie Klopp, of Karlstad, MN passed away on Friday, December 06, 2019 at her home near Karlstad surrounded by her loving family.

Celebration of life for Debbie will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Karlstad Baptist Church in Karlstad, MN with Pastor Barry Durkee and Pastor Wesley Stai Officiating. Burial will be held at Bethania Cemetery Marsh Grove Twp, Marshall Co, Newfolden, MN. Fellowship will be held at the Heritage Christian School in Karlstad following the service.

Visitation will be held on Saturday 6 – 8 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Karlstad Baptist Church in Karlstad, MN and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.

Debra Jean Anderson was born July 2, 1950 at Greenbush, MN the daughter of Curtis and Jeannine (Gerrard) Anderson. She was raised in the Karlstad area and attended school at Karlstad High School graduating in 1968. She attended Northland College for a time.

On April 19, 1969 she was united in marriage to Dennis Klopp at the Baptist Church in Karlstad. To this union 5 children were born Philip, Steven, Sara, Rachel and Renae. The couple made their home on a farm near Dennis’s parents. In 1972 they purchased a farm near Karlstad where they raised their family. In 1980 they began milking cows where they resided until 2003 when they moved across town to a farm north of Karlstad. She worked hard and taught the kids to be responsible workers and said those were the best of times as we all worked together.

They went on many dairy trips through the Red River Valley Dairy Association and Debbie was active on the Land-O-Lakes regional board and the American Dairy Association. They traveled on trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and went on numerous camping trips with family. After retirement they spent January through March at Laguna Beach Christian Retreat in Florida. The last trip together was to Washington, DC last Christmas. She enjoyed gardening, canning and feeding her family. She loved to take care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren instilling in them many Christian values. She never missed a year at camp as a camper, counselor and cook for the last 16 years. Her devotion to her family’s faith was very important to her. Debbie accepted Christ as her Savior at Bible Camp when she was 9 years old.

Debbie was a servant of the Lord, active in numerous roles in the Karlstad Baptist Church, Heritage Christian School, and the New Life Bible Camp.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Dennis of Karlstad, MN; children Philip (Amy) Klopp of Argyle, MN, Steven (Karen) Klopp of Karlstad, MN, Sara (Todd) Dravland of Moorhead, MN, Rachel (Mark Jr.) Johnson of Rice Lake, WI, and Renae (Jon) Sigerud of Otsego, MN; grandchildren Morgan (Caleb) Swedeen, Matthew Klopp, Bryar (Kathryn) Klopp, Bret (Haley) Klopp, Maximus Klopp, Rylie Klopp, Wyatt Klopp, Samantha (Alex) Berry, Cody (Lexi) Dravland, Tanner Dufault, Trent Dufault, Trevor Dufault, Talya Dufault, Collin Johnson, Tayler Forsberg, Grace Forsberg, Faith Forsberg, Elise Johnson, Caden Sigerud, Katie Sigerud, and Cody Sigerud; great-grandchildren Bethany Klopp, Ivan Klopp, Eli Klopp, Jayden Klopp, Joanna Klopp, and William Klopp; mother Jeannine Anderson of Karlstad, MN; siblings Ronald (LaVonne) Anderson of Karlstad, MN, Marjorie (Daniel) Peterson of Osakis, MN, Daniel (Vickie) Anderson of Karlstad, MN and Rebecca (David) Anderson of Gully, MN; along with many nieces and nephews.

Debbie is preceded in death by her father Curtis R. Anderson, infant grandson Ty Sigerud, father and mother-in-law Ernest and Agnes Klopp.

