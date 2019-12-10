Foreclosure/Alec J. Dahl

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $176,739.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Alec J. Dahl, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100566000001136369

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: V.I.P. Mortgage, Inc.

SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 3, 2016, Lake of the Woods County Recorder, as Document Number A000097178

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 2, Third Addition to East Beaudette

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 108 6th Ave SE, Baudette, MN 56623

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 61-5702-100

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Lake of the Woods

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $172,654.15

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 29, 2020, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Division, 206 8th Ave. SE, Baudette, MN 56623

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 29, 2020, or the next business day if July 29, 2020 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 3, 2019

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Shapiro & Zielke, LLP

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Publish December 11, 18, 25, 2019, January 1, 8, 15, 2020