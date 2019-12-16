Ella Mae Walsh Hunt, 70

Ella Mae Walsh Hurt, 70, passed away at her home on November 18, 2019. She was buried on November 19, 2019, in Eidsvold Cemetery, Halma, MN. Services were held November 21, 2019, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Karlstad, MN

Ella was born to William O’Brian Walsh and Luella Mae Connely Walsh on June 19, 1940, in Crookston, Minnesota. She went to Cathedral High School and later studied at the University of North Dakota. She was married to George Roger Hurt on October 13, 1962, in Watonga, OK. She was blessed with five daughters. She taught them to live life to the fullest. She was a hard worker: never stopping until it was done. She took everyone under her wings and made sure they were fed. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, George Roger Hurt, Lake Bronson, MN; her daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Wolfe Kuhlman, Polson, MT, Georganne (Tim) Brainard, Fairbanks, AK, Char (Dalen) Robertson, Fort Worth, TX, Anne (Doug) Adams, Hays, MT, Regie (Jeff) McLain, Pheonix, AZ, 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her siblings Jim (Terry) Walsh, Carol Meine, Peggy (Bob) Mantei, Pat Walsh, Cathy (Linus) Desrosier, Teresea (John) Hagl; sisters-in-law Mary Walsh, Sue Walsh, Jeanette Walsh, and Linda Shultz, and several nieces and nephews.

She is proceded in death by her parents, William O’Brian Walsh and Luella Mae Connely Walsh, her brothers, Bill Walsh, Kal Walsh, and John Walsh, and brother-in-law Willard Meine.