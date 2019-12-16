Wanda Ellen Olson, 84, of rural Lewiston died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Winona Health. Wanda was born March 2, 1935 in Stephen, MN to Daniel and Helen (Sustad) Warnes. She was the 2nd of five children raised on the family farm near Stephen. Wanda attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis on Scholarship, receiving a degree in Home Economics. After graduation she became a home economics instructor for three years at the Southern School of Agriculture at Waseca, MN. At Waseca she met Ted Olson. They were married in 1959. She went on to a career as a County Extension Agent in Winona County and Goodhue County later returning to college and receiving a Master’s Degree from the University of Minnesota in 1970. She worked for more than 25 years at the University of Minnesota at St. Paul as a Household Equipment Specialist. She gave leadership in the introduction of microwave cooking, dealing with mold in housing, pesticide clothing care, and carbon monoxide safety for refugee housing. Following their retirements they returned to the farm in rural Lewiston to make their home. She was an active member of North Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Lanesboro.

Wanda enjoyed taking walks in the country, reading and learning about various cultures especially Scandinavian. She had a long history in reaching out to volunteer and help those less fortunate in the community.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Ted, two sons, Steve (Trish) and Charlie (Vicki) all of Eden Prairie, four grandchildren, Erik, Aubrey, Jessica and Ben Olson, a sister Gloria (Dean) Danter of Glenwood, a sister-in-law, Evelyn Warnes of Morris and a brother-in-law Robert Lerud of Salt Lake City, UT. Wanda was preceded in death by a brother Dennis Warnes and sisters, Mary Warnes and Ella Lerud.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at North Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Lanesboro Minnesota`