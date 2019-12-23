Lake of the Wood (MN) County Board Proceedings/November 26, 2019

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

NOVEMBER 26, 2019

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER- Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present, Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Joe Grund, Jon Waibel, Ed Arnesen and Buck Nordlof. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Attorney Jim Austad, Jaime Boretski-LaValla and Woody Fiala.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Concern regarding land sale and MN DNR Equipment Grant for Snowmobile Trail Groomer.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of November 12, 2019.

SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $5,539.56, Commissioners Warrant’s $4,664.49, Commissioners Warrant’s $28,338.91.

Social Services Fee Policy-Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the Lake of the Woods County Social Services Fee Policy dated October 28, 2019.

WELLNESS-Members of the Employee Wellness Committee met with the board to provide an update on committee members and current initative with the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP), which focuses on physical activity and tobacco prevention and control.

AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $42,127.06, Road & Bridge $11,149.18, Joint Ditch $6,000, Solid Waste $23,176.08 and EDA $141,231.26.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 11/26/2019 For Payment 11/27/2019

Vendor Name Amount

Counties Providing Technology 3,690.00

Greenview Landscaping, Inc 6,000.00

Hildi Inc 4,950.00

Lakewood Health Center 15,000.00

Liberty Tire Recycling, LLC 3,069.60

LOW County Auditor-Treasurer 140,000.00

LOW Highway Dept 8,345.20

Mn Dept Of Transp 5,775.04

North East Technical Service,Inc 4,270.10

Pb Distributing Inc 2,660.75

Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc 3,604.98

TOTALFUNDS 3,000.00

42 Payments less than 2000 23,317.91

Final Total: 223,683.58

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: November 13, 2019 for ($225.00), November 13, 2019 for ($2,182.26), November 13, 2019 for $109,965.94, November 13, 2019 $557,562.20, November 20, 2019 for $446,190.38.

Resolution Establishing County Precincts and Polling Places The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and moved for adoption:

A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COUNTY PRECINCTS AND POLLING PLACES RESOLUTION 19-11-01

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Section §204B16, Subdivision 1 requires that by December 31st of each year, the County must designate by resolution a polling place for each election precinct; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners, State of Minnesota hereby establishes polling places of the following County precincts: Baudette City Hall – Precincts 1B and 2B; Lake of the Woods County Government Center – All Mail Precincts including: 1A, 2A, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 3E, 4A, 4B, 4C, 5A, 5B, 5C and 5D. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

MN DNR Grant Agreement for Snowmobile Trail Groomer-Motion was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Grant Agreement/Contract with the MN DNR for Project #0041-19-1C: New wetlands trail groomer and for Commissioner Hasbargen to sign the same.

MIS-Beacon Update-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve purchasing a three-year subscription (through 12/31/2022) to Beacon with yearly subscription fees of $8,400 from the Recorder’s Enhancement Fund.

Website-Working on a plan to meet website compliance guidelines and will request bids from vendors who have experience working with government websites.

Infrastructure/New Server-Motion was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of computer memory upgrades at the cost of $14,000 to be paid from the 2019 MIS Department Budget.

MCIT Cyber Security-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve an increase in the MCIT Cyber Security Coverage Limit to $250,000 effective November 26, 2019.

HIGHWAY-Freeberg and Grund, Inc. Contract for First Avenue NW-Motion was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Contract with Freeberg and Grund, Inc. for the First Avenue NW project in Baudette and for Commissioner Hasbargen to sign the same.

Resolution to Transfer Excess Funds-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously:

RESOLUTION TRANSFER OF EXCESS MUNICIPAL FUNDS TO REGULAR FUNDS

RESOLUTION NO. 19-11-02

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 162.08, Subd 4 (d), provides that accumulated balances in excess of two years of municipal account apportionments may be spent on projects located outside of municipalities under 5000 population when approved solely by resolution of the county board. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Commissioner of Transportation transfer $ 300,000.00 in excess of two years apportionment into the Regular Construction Account for Lake of the Woods County.

Update-County Engineer, Anthony (A.J.) Pirkl, met with the board to provide an update on projects.

• A community meeting will be set up to discuss the CSAH 31/Golf Course Project.

• Pirkl is working with NRCS on the Bostic/JD28 two-stage ditch design. The project will require water to be diverted from JD28 to JD16 during construction. JD16 and JD24 need cleaning.

• ITS came last Tuesday and picked up half of the road construction signs. On Friday, the County picked up the remaining signs and sand bags, they did track their time/cost.

RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:21 a.m. and reconvened at 10:30 a.m. as follows.

COUNTY ATTORNEY-T-21 Ordinance-Motion was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve a public hearing on January 28, 2020 for the Tobacco 21 Ordinance.

Event Planning-County Attorney, Jim Austad, requested to postpone the event planning discussion so that the Emergency Management Coordinator could be available to participate.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY- Revolving Loan Fund Request-Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to recontribute $140,000 to the Lake of the Woods Economic Development Authority for the revolving loan program.

LAND AND WATER PLANNING/SWCD-Feedlot Program-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the MPCA Feedlot Program Delegation Agreement Work Plan and for Commissioner Hasbargen to sign the same. Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund, to be the authorized representative for the MPCA Feedlot Program.

Lake of the Woods One Watershed One Plan Resolution- The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously:

RESOLUTION TO ADOPT AND IMPLEMENT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS WATERSHED COMPREHENSIVE WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PLAN

RESOLUTION NO. 19-11-03

Whereas, the Lake of the Woods (county) has been notified by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources that the Lake of the Woods Watershed Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan has been approved according to Minnesota Statutes §103B.801 and Board Resolution #16-17: Now; Therefore, Be it Resolved, the county hereby adopts and will begin implementation of the approved Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan for the area of the county identified within the Plan. Be it Further Resolved after the adoption of the Plan, the county shall amend existing water and related land resources plans and official controls as necessary to conform them to the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Be it Further Resolved after the adoption of the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan or amendments to the plan, Lake of the Woods County shall notify local units of government within the county. The local units of government are required to submit existing water and related land resources plans and official controls within 90 days to the county for review as per Minnesota Statutes, Section 103B.321. Be it Further Resolved that within 180 days, the county shall review the submitted plans and official controls and identify any inconsistencies between the local plans and official controls and the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. The Lake of the Woods County shall specify applicable and necessary measures to bring the local plans and official controls into conformance with the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Be it Further Resolved if a local unit of government disagrees with any changes to its plan, the local unit has 60 days after receiving the county’s recommendations to appeal the recommendations to the Board of Water and Soil Resources. Be it Further Resolved after receiving the recommendations of the county, or a resolution of an appeal, a local unit of government has 180 days to initiate revisions to its plan or official controls. The new or revised plans and official controls must be submitted to the county for review and recommendations.

Proposed SSTS Rule Revisions-It was the consensus of the County Board for Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund, to send a letter to Rep. Dan Fabian to voice an opinion on the rule revision.

Zoning Ordinance Status Update-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund, plans to work on the zoning ordinance in December and bring it forth for adoption before construction season.

Statewide LiDAR Coverage- Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund, received a request to be a funding partner for the Rainy River Block Project from the MN DNR and USGS. The project would include the areas of Lake of the Woods County to the Arrowhead Region and down to Carlton County. The consensus of the County Board was to not become a funding partner at this time.

LAND SALE CONCERN-Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to remove the land in question from the upcoming land sale on 12/4/2019 if the land owner is up-to-date on past-due and current taxes due on his properties by 12/3/2019.

CORRESPONDENCE- The board reviewed correspondence from the Williams Arena Association.

RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 11:40 a.m. and reconvened at 1:45 p.m. as follows.

WORK SESSION-Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to hold a Work Session regarding the proposed Law Enforcement Center on December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Room.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 1:46 p.m.

Attest: November 26, 2019

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman, Cody Hasbargen

