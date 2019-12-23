Lake of the Woods (MN) School Board Proceedings/November 25, 2019

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390

November 25, 2019

Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 6:00 PM

ITV Room

Call to order by chairperson Johnson at 6:00 PM

Pledge of allegiance

Members present: Chair Boyd Johnson, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Robyn Sonstegard, Director Corryn Trask, Director Jeff Birchem

Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson

Approval of Agenda with the following corrections:

1. Addition of Joint Powers Board Election under Written Communications

2. Corrections under New Business include:

a. Policy 618 is recommended for adoption and Policies 707 and 602A are up for the first of three readings.

Motion by Sonstegard, Second by Ellis to approve the Agenda with changes presented. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis Second by Birchem to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Approval of Minutes, Approval of Invoices and Statements. Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Johnson asked if there were any Board Presenters, there were none.

Chair Johnson asked if there were any written communications, there was:

1. MSBA Leadership Conference

2. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election

Old Business:

Motion by Sonstegard second by Lyon to approve the Third Reading and Adoption of Policies:

i. 525 Violence Prevention[Applicable to Students and Staff]

ii. 603 Curriculum Development

iii. 713 Student Activity Accounting

Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to approve the Second Reading of:

i. Policy 414: Mandated Reporting

ii. Policy 601: Curriculum and Instruction

iii. Policy 613: Graduation Requirements

iv. Policy 620: Credit for Learning

v. Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance

vi. Policy 802: Obsolete Equipment (Lyon questioned dropping it vs. increase to 175,000, Ellis confirmed it was increased to $175,000.)

Motion passes unanimously.

New Business:

Motion by Lyon second by Ellis to approve the Athletic Coaches Salary Schedule for the 2019-2020 School Year. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis Second by Birchem to approve Resolution 2019/2020-012 accepting a donation from MT. Carmel WELCA for the backpack program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem second by Lyon to approve Resolution 2019/2020-013 accepting a donation from Phil & Sandra Johnson for the Enrichment program. (Woody asked to clarify the amount) Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem second by Lyon to approve Resolution 2019/2020-014 accepting a donation from Karen & Ken Ose for the backpack program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Sonstegard second by Ellis to approve Resolution 2019/2020-015 accepting a donation from Richard & Arlene Hansen for the backpack program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Sonstegard second by Lyon to approve Resolution 2019/2020-016 accepting an anonymous donation for the backpack program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Johnson to approve Employee Handbook for 2019-2020 School Year. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Birchem to approve the adoption of Policy 618: Assessment of Student Achievement. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Sonstegard second by Lyon to approve the First Reading of Policies:

i. Policy 707: Transportation of Public School Students

ii. Policy 602A: Lake of the Woods School Emergency Weather Related Closing

Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Johnson asked if there was any other business, there was none.

Meeting Adjourned by Chair Johnson at 6:13 PM

Boyd Johnson, Chair

Lynnette Ellis, Clerk

Publish December 25, 2019