Gary Austad, 58, of Lake Bronson, MN passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

The funeral to celebrate Gary’s life will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Pastor Wesley Staie officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Lake Bronson, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Gary Irvin Austad was born December 30, 1960 in Sidney, MT. He is the youngest of six children and joined two brothers and three sisters born to Donald and LaVonne (Swenson) Austad. Gary grew to manhood in Lake Bronson, MN where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, along with horseback riding with family.

He attended Lake Bronson and Karlstad Schools, playing football on the Karlstad team.

Gary worked for several area farmers as well as the elevator in Lake Bronson and Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, MN. His favorite jobs were working for his brother-in-law at Holter Repair and with his dad in the welding shop. Gary had many talents and could work anywhere.

Gary liked ATV rides out east with friends and family, campfires down by the river. He loved his entire family especially, “Little Momma” who he enjoyed making coffee for in the morning.

Gary has left us all smiling with his good humor and kindness.

Survivors include his loving mother, LaVonne; siblings, Bonnie (Bob) Olson, Patti (Bob) Wold, Barbara (Mark) Holter, Ronald “Ronnie” (Jill) Austad; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, one great great-niece; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald in 2000; brother, Donnie in 2017 and grandparents, Iver & Dena Austad and Peter & Myrtle Swenson.