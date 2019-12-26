Verona Karboviak, 89, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center. Verona Mary Decker was born September 10, 1930, to Muriel (Milton) and Matthew Decker in Havana, ND, The family moved to Bemidji, MN where Verona attended school and grew to womanhood. Upon graduation she took a job with the telephone company as a switchboard operator, Verona attended St. Philip’s Catholic Church where she met Frances Karboviak. Frances set Verona up on a blind date with her little brother John, who was in town working for a logging company. Their first date led to an eternity of love and they married in 1950. To this blessed union came six children, Danelle Miller (Dave), Hallock, Monica (Mark) Roczniak, Golden Valley, Maurus (Evelyn) Karboviak, Sauk Rapids, Brian (Clarice) Karboviak, Drayton, ND, Tom (Missy) Karboviak, Lancaster and Earl who resides on the families Heritage farm in rural Lancaster. Verona loved living on the farm where she worked along side John managing their small dairy herd as well as beef cattle, chickens, pigs, and sheep. Verona worked several campaigns at American Crystal Sugar in Drayton, and retired in 1995 from Motor Coach Ind. where she worked for 20 years. Verona was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Rosary Society, she taught Sunday school and hosted many Nun’s at her home during summer catechism. Verona enjoyed going out on the town, especially for Halloween, always dressed in a costume, she would stroll through the party without saying a word … just to keep the others guessing. She loved flowers and birds, making sure their feeders were fresh and full. B-I-N-G-O was another favorite as well as an occasional trip to the casino. Verona was part of the local coffee crew and would shake dice with her lady friends to see who paid. Living across from the school afforded her to take in all the activities, she would use the halls to walk, go to ball games, plays, musicals, and have coffee with the cooks! She was famous amongst her family for her Carmel rolls and Canadian mints. Verona was a gem and will be missed by many. May there be much green grass in Heaven for her to mow!

Verona is survived by her children, brother Duane, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grand children, and several nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband John, brothers, Earl and Don, Sisters, Rose, Bev, and Betty, and Granddaughter in law Jenny Karboviak.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, rural Lancaster at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service

In lieu of flowers or memorials to the family please consider a donation to a Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter Alzheimer’s Association. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.