GMR nominates Koebernick and Dostal for “Triple A” Award

Greenbush-Middle River High School recently announced it had nominated Ella Koebernick and Andy Dostal for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

Ella Koebernick, the daughter of Lee and Debra Koebernick, has excelled in the classroom, holding a 4.06 GPA, while taking numerous college in the high school courses and getting involved in numerous extracurricular activities.

Musically, she has participated in the band during all four years of high school, being a section leader the past two years. Also as part of band, she participated in a solo/ensemble contest as a sophomore, and has participated in large group contests all four years of high school. She also has participated in the school choir, including at large group contests, during all four years of high school.

As for another extracurricular activity, she participated on the GMR Robotics team during her freshman and sophomore years, getting to be part of the state runner-up team as a freshman and the state champion team as a sophomore.

Athletically, all four years of high school, she has participated in volleyball— three years at the varsity level—and basketball— two years at the varsity level. As a volleyball player, she recorded the third highest amount of digs in her school’s records.

The past three years, she also participated on the softball team— all at the varsity level— helping lead the Gators to a sixth place state finish her sophomore season and a second place finish her junior season. Before high school, she also participated in softball when the team advanced to state during her seventh and eighth grade seasons, taking second both times.

Andy Dostal, the son of Dan and Shannon Dostal, has also found involvement and success in his various areas of high school life.

Academically, he is involved in college in the high school, deciding late at the beginning of this year to take a college literature and composition class, knowing it would demand his best.

Musically, he has been involved in the band and choir during all four years of high school. Athletically, he is a four-sport athlete, participating in football, wrestling, and, in the spring, both baseball and clay target league.

All four years of football, he played at the varsity level, recognized as a captain of the team in his final two seasons. In his senior football season, he surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and earned All-Conference honors. He was also named the section’s top offensive player.

In wrestling, he has competed at the varsity level for the past six seasons. As a sophomore and junior, he earned All-Conference honors and in his junior season, he helped guide the Gators to a Section 8A team title and state tournament team appearance. During his senior season, he surpassed the 100-win milestone.

For the past three seasons, he has participated in baseball—all at the varsity level— earning All-Conference honors during his junior season. He also has participated in Clay Target league the last three seasons, all at the varsity level.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 5, 2020.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be recognized at an on-court ceremony during the Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in March. League officials will announce two state Award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state Award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

