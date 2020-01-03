Images From “Blackout” hockey Game

With 7:03 to play in the game and Grand Forks Central leading Senior High 1-0 the Civic Center went dark due to a substation catastrophic failure. The teams will have to wait to see if the Minnesota State High School league will allow the game to be continued or if the 1-0 score will stand as the final.

****UPDATE***** According to the EGFActivities Twitter account: It has been decided that last night’s Boys Hockey Game between EGF and GF Central will NOT be made up. The final score stands at Central 1 – EGF 0.