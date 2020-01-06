Dorothy Violet (Larson) Olson, 99

Dorothy Violet (Larson) Olson, the daughter of William “Bill” and Selma (Wiklund) Larson was born July 5th, 1920 at Badger, Minn. Dorothy passed away on Tuesday, December 24 at the age of 99 ½ years old.

She was baptized at First Lutheran Church November 21, 1920 in Fergus Falls, Minn. She was confirmed on November 3rd, 1935 at Oiland Church in the Haug area, Greenbush, Minn.

Dorothy attended grade school at Island Home School, later attending High School in Greenbush and graduating in 1939 even after the school burnt down.

She went on to work after and during her later years in school at Cafes and Taverns in both Greenbush and Badger areas. She worked for Sears Roebuck Co. in Minneapolis, returning to Greenbush and renting the tavern from Ben Vigen. She later built and established Dorothy’s Tavern in 1948, which she owned and ran until she retired in 1989.

Dorothy was united in marriage in 1944 and had one daughter, Sharon. She later divorced. She married Milton Olson in 1957; they had one son, Ricky.

She enjoyed embroidering, making quilts and rugs, reading books and solving word puzzles (Word Jumbles were her favorites). At the Karlstad Nursing Home she loved to participate in Bingo-which she won quite often.

She is survived by one daughter – Sharon Erickson of Greenbush, Minn.

2 Granddaughters – Patsy Erickson of Thief River Falls, Minn & Denise (Brian) Aune of Pequot Lakes, Minn.

2 great-grandchildren – Courtney (Keith Larson) Aune & Travis (Simone) Aune, all of Pequot Lakes, Minn.

2 great-great-grandchildren – Presleigh Aune and Landon Gorton.

Sister – Doris Cunningham of Tacoma, Wash.

Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, special Aunt Emma, her infant son and son Ricky Olson, son-in-law Jay Erickson and special friend Andrew Kjos.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 am at the United Free Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Todd Erickson, officiating. Jody Kirkeide provided the vocal music and organist was Rachel Green.

Pallbearers were Brian Aune, Travis Aune, Courtney Aune, Forry Johnson, Landon Olson, Penny Black and Laura Dunning. Honorary Pallbearers are all of the staff and residence from the Karlstad Senior Living Center.

Burial will be in the springtime at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Greenbush.

Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

