Eldor Lorenson, 93, of Greenbush, formerly of Strathcona, Minn., died Friday, December 20 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, Minn.

Eldor William Lorenson, the son of Rasmus William and Esther (Strandberg) Lorenson, was born on January 26, 1926 in Huss Township, Roseau County, rural Strathcona, Minn. He grew up there and attended the Sunnyside Country School.

He served in the US Army, stationed at Pearl Harbor. He was a member of Moen-Zimek American Legion Post 88 of Greenbush.

He later married Charmaine Modahl on June 30, 1948 in the Klondike Church at Benwood, Minn.

Family was his greatest joy especially his wife of 71 years, Charmaine, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. If there was a family gathering, Eldor and Charmaine were always in attendance.

He loved to visit and had the ability to make everyone he came in contact with feel special through his sense of humor, sincere interest and active listening. Eldor was the epitome of a good friend and neighbor and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. It was common for him to help strangers who were stranded on the side of the road with his well-stocked pickup.

Eldor was known for his first class work ethic. After his service in WWII, to provide for his family he farmed, raised turkeys, logged, drove bus for Grass Lake School and even went on the road to Fargo to work construction for Roger Olberg at William Collins & Sons.

Anyone who knew Eldor knew his passion for Ford pickups and John Deere equipment. This brand loyalty was passed on to his sons and grandchildren. To this day, at family gatherings it often looks like a Ford dealership.

Eldor was very spiritual and a man of faith. He especially enjoyed church programs and gospel music. He also served as a Deacon at Grace Evangelical Church.

Most importantly, his love for family, friends, children, neighbors and animals have had a profound influence on his family to emulate.

He is survived by his wife—Charmaine. 2 Sons—Duane (Colleen) of Greenbush and Dennis (Roberta) of Middle River, Minn.

7 Grandchildren—Patrick, Elle, Noah, Tracy, Travis, Trent and Trevor.

15 Great-Grandchildren—Maria, Joe, Lily, Loren, Leo, Emily, Haley, Lindsey, Jake, Brandy, Paige, Hope, Killian, Ashlyn and Bentley.

6 Great-Great-Grandchildren and one on the way.

In-laws—Lew and Rosemary Modahl and Terry and Ida Modahl.

He was preceded in death by a Son—Don in 1985, Granddaughter—Bess Lorenson. Brothers—Clifford (Dorothy) Lorenson, Edward (Violet) Lorenson, Melvin (Jane) Lorenson, and Randy (Deloris) Lorenson; Sisters—Lillian (Edward Vacura and Melvin Koehnlein), Delores (Edwin) Stromlund and Lila (Kennis) Anderson. In-laws—Roger and Renee Olberg, Jon Modahl, Leonard and Christine (Dallum) Modahl.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, December 27 at 10:00 AM in Grace Evangelical Church of Strathcona with Pastor Curtis R. Johnson, officiating. Eulogy was delivered by Patrick Lorenson. Music was provided by Nancy Johnson, Jim Gjovik, Haley Lorenson, Loren Grothaus and Pastor Bob Ludwig.

Pallbearers were Eldor’s seven Grandchildren—Elle Grothaus, Pat, Noah, Tracy, Travis, Trent and Trevor Lorenson.

Military Honors were provided by the Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush. Taps were played by Eldor’s Granddaughter—Lily Lorenson.

Burial will be in the Lorenson Family Cemetery, rural Strathcona in the springtime.

Arrangements with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

Gieseke Funeral Chapel