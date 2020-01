Margaret Ogden Steenerson, 99

Margaret Ogden Steenerson of Hoyt Lakes MN passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19 with her three children at her side. She was 99 years young and a beloved Mother, “Nana” and Great Nana. She was preceded in death by her husbands Delmar Ogden and Berdine Steenerson, her mother Violet Miller, her father Edwin Peterson, second father Homer Miller and stepchild Richard Steenerson Margaret “Peggy” is survived by Dawn (Gary) Lawrence of Pelican Rapids, MN, Kurt (Marilynn) Ogden of East Grand Forks, MN., Keith (Leslie) Ogden of Cavalier, ND, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and three stepchildren.