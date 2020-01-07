Henryka Evans, 84

Henryka Evans was born on May 25, 1935 at Leo, Minn., to the late August and Josephine (Mrozek) Kukowski. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Aloysius Catholic church in Leo and attended school in Leo and Greenbush High School where she graduated in 1953. She then went on to attend nursing school in Grand Forks where she earned her four-year RN degree. Henryka was united in marriage to Bruce Evans on May 9, 1959 at St. Aloysius Catholic church in Leo and the two made their home in Greenbush. Henryka was employed for many years as a registered nurse at the Greenbush Hospital and the Greenbush Nursing Home where she retired from in 1996. Bruce passed away in 1998 and Henryka continued to make her home in Greenbush before moving to LifeCare Roseau Manor in Roseau in April of 2015 and then LifeCare Greenbush Manor in August where she passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 84 years, 6 months and 27 days.

Henryka was a past member of St. Aloysius Catholic church, present member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic church, St. Ann’s Sodality, Red Hat Society, past Troop Leader for both the Girl Scouts of America and Boy Scouts of America.

She enjoyed oil painting, quilting, crocheting, gardening both flowers and vegetables, scrapbooking, crafting as well as many other hobbies.

She is survived by her sons Bryce (Tracy) Evans and Jared (Kristi) Evans and both of Greenbush, her daughter Tamara (Tim) Olmstead of Roseau, 7 Grandchildren: Blake (Kayla) Larson, Dawn Evans, Alex Evans, Seth Evans, Ben (Alisha) Evans, Courtney (Kyle Solberg) Evans, Zachery Evans; 12 Great Grandchildren: Delilah, Evie, Kady, Brendon, James, Isaak, Zayne, Conner, Oaklynn, Louise, Liv and Jaidyn; Brothers: Adolph, Edwin, Norman, Marshall, Romain, Rafael, Dennis and Jim Kukowski, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce, brother Wilfred Kukowski, sister Sharon Foss, sisters-in-law Carolyn Johnson and Helen Gove and brother-in-law Stanley Evans.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic church in Greenbush with Fr. George Noel presiding. Jeanne Novacek was the Organist and Alex Evans was the Song Leader. Eucharistic Ministers were Connie Stanislawski and Carol Kukowski. Henryka’s Casket Bearers were all of her grandchildren while the Gift Bearers were her great grandchildren. Will Foss was the Altar Server.

Visitation was held after 6 PM, Friday at the church with a prayer service at 7 PM. Holy Rosary will be led by St. Ann’s Sodality prior to the prayer service. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services were held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery following services.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.

Collins Funeral Home