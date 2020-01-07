LouAnn (Brown) Holten

LouAnn (Brown) Holton, 74, of Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Greenbush, died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

LouAnn was born on July 30, 1945 in Thief River Falls, Minn., to parents Selma H. (Johnson) Brown and Vester Albert Brown. She graduated from Greenbush High School in Greenbush, Minn., in 1963. Soon after high school, she attended technical school in Thief River Falls, graduating in 1966.

LouAnn married Verlyn Holton on October 14, 1967 in Greenbush. After their marriage, the couple lived in East Grand Forks where Verlyn served in the military. They raised two children together, Terra and Ann. LouAnn worked as a server in Grand Forks, N.D., at Perkins restaurant for many years and later moved to Coon Rapids, Minn. She then worked at IHOP and finally Chick-Fil-A in Coon Rapids.

LouAnn enjoyed long walks, family, friends, people and work. She enjoyed volunteering at the Meadow Creek Food Shelf with her friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Terra (Jim) Fraser of Andover, and Ann (Howard) Tinkham of Winter Garden, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Garret and Lindsey Fraser, Jonathan Holton, and Carolyn, Audrey, Andrew, and Alaina Tinkham; and sister, Anice Brown of Andover.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Wayne and Ronald Brown.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Northgate Church in Ramsey, Minn.

Spring Interment will take place in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, rural Greenbush, Minn.

Local services are pending at this time. More information will be available here later.

Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka.

Local arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

Gieseke Funeral Chapel