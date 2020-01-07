Mae Peterson, 95

Mae Peterson, longtime resident of Baudette, passed away at Cherrywood Pointe Assisted Living in Forest Lake, Minnesota on December 29, 2019. Mae was born at home on the family farm in the close-knit community of Hay Creek on September 3, 1924, the third child of Erick and Anna (Johnson) Peterson and sister to Roger and Doris. She spent an idyllic childhood on the farm, marred by a defining event in her life—surviving the Hay Creek/Rapid River Fire in 1931 by huddling in the creek under a soaked quilt with her mother and sister. Mae moved from the farm and into Spooner/East Baudette/Baudette in 1949.

In 2014 Mae and her sister moved to Forest Lake to be close to family. Mae received excellent care at Birchwood Senior Living and at Cherrywood Pointe, where Mae’s kind nature and sense of humor made her special to everyone who helped care for her. Her family thanks all of the wonderful caregivers at Cherrywood Pointe MCU and at Birchwood/The Arbors.

An excellent cook and baker, Mae’s life’s work was spent in the food service industry, including a short stint as the proprietor of Nu Cafe in Baudette in 1958. Over the years she made many wonderful friends while working as a food server and cook in Baudette. She retired as head cook at Lake of the Woods School in 1989. Staying productive and active was Mae’s passion, so it is no surprise that her favorite activities included picking wild blueberries, sewing, quilting, needle work, gardening, and canning. Mae was a frequent contributor and ribbon winner at the LOW County Fair. A born hostess, Mae’s home was the frequent gathering place for friends and family to enjoy coffee with homemade treats and meals. She enjoyed traveling with her sister throughout the US and Canada, as well as making many trips to Sweden to visit family.

Mae is survived by her nephews, Ronald Peterson of St. Paul, and Anders Peterson of Aurora; nieces, Joanne Peterson of Forest Lake, and Linnea Peterson of Forest Lake; two great-nieces, Caroline and Eliza, and two great-nephews, Clay and Levi, all in the Twin Cities area; and cousins Norman Johnson of Baudette, Lynette Dostall of Baudette, and Leanne Dahl of Baudette. She is preceded in death by her parents, both her siblings, and numerous cousins. Interment is at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette. A memorial service will be held later.