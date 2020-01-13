Virginia Rae Brekke, 70

Virginia Rae Myhrer was born October 9, 1949 in Thief River Falls, the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Haugen) Myhrer. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, Minn. She attended elementary school at the Northrop Elementary School in Thief River Falls and graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls in 1967. A year later she graduated from the Secretarial course at the Thief River Falls Area Vocational Technical Institute.
Virginia was employed by Inter-County Community Council for several years, first as a receptionist and later as the administrative assistant to Executive Director Roy Jorgenson. After leaving Inter-County in 1977, she worked for a year as a secretary at the Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing Authority in Mentor. She was married to Terry Brekke of rural Strathcona in 1976 and, after spending a few years living in Thief River Falls, they moved to the farm where Terry had grown up and purchased it from Terry’s parents, Orton and Elmira Brekke. They sold the farm in 2013 and moved to Greenbush. Virginia also worked for the LifeCare Greenbush Manor Nursing Home in Greenbush from 1989 until 2015, first as a Certified Nursing Assistant and later as Unit clerk. She retired in 2015 and continued to live in Greenbush. Virginia passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 70 years, 2 months and 28 days.
Virginia attended the Gustav Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona and served in several areas, including teaching Sunday school and as a member of the Women’s Circle.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Terry of Greenbush; sons: Duane (Nicole) Brekke of Greenbush and Jerry Brekke also of Greenbush; a granddaughter, Jordyn Doak; two sisters-in-law, Donna Myhrer of St. Hilaire and Barbara Myhrer of Bemidji; and a niece and several nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Jerome and Dwight; her parents-in-law, and her grandparents.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Mary Lundquist presiding. Special music was provided by Jordyn Doak, Virginia’s granddaughter, singing “Suppertime” and “You Are the Reason” and was accompanied by Linda Sovde on the Piano. Linda also acted as Organist playing for the Congregational Hymns “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Great is the Faithfulness”. Virginia’s Casket Bearers were Sean Myhrer, Zachary Myhrer, Cory Myhrer and Patrick Myhrer while her Honorary Bearers were “All of the past and present LifeCare Greenbush Manor staff”.
Visitation was held after 6 PM, Friday, at Collins Funeral Chapel in Greenbush with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.
