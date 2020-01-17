School District 2683 (Greenbush, MN) Proceedings

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

REGULAR MEETING

December 16, 2019

6:00 PM (Greenbush School Library)

1.

Call to Order at 6:00 P.M.

2.

Roll Call

2. 1.

Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Allison Harder, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt

2. 2.

Administration: Larry Guggisberg, Sharon Schultz

Other Attendees: Arlette Pearson, Cathy Schenkey, Cooky Kujava, Ryan Bergeron, Kaitlyn Wilson

3.

Listening Session

4.

Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or school

Administrators

5.

Approval of Agenda

5. 1.

A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 16, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as presented.

6.

Approval of Minutes

6. 1.

A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular board meeting of November 18, 2019.

7.

Business Services

7. 1.

A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #36757 through check #36845 for a total of $127,427.19 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated November 5, 2019 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted.

7. 2.

Treasurer’s Report

7. 3.

Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report

(as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis).

8.

Significant School Events and Communication:

8. 1.

Board acceptance of donations to the School

A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, to accept the following donation(s).

Greenbush American Legion Post 88 to Close Up

for serving a Veteran’s Supper $500.00

Sioux Steel Company Foundation (Sioux Falls, S.D.) t

o First Robotics $500.00.

Greenbush American Legion Post 88 to Close Up $2,500.00

Trish Brennan to GMR Drama $100.00

Greenbush American Legion Post 88 to First Robotics $2,559.00

Annonymous Donation to Unpaid Meal Balances $ 750.00

Annonymous Donation to GMR Drama $ 500.00

Annonymous Donation to GMR First Robotics $1,500.00

Annonymous Donation [Circut – Explore Air 2 poster maker]

to FCCLA approx. $400 value

Greenbush Area Community Fund to Journalism Class for Desktop Publishing Software $1,800

During the Thanksgiving Break, an effort was completed to replace the counter, cabinets and sink in the staff room. A donation of craftsmanship and labor was provided by Robinson Wood Furnishings (former school board member Mr. Paul Robinson). Materials were donated by various people. This building improvement effort was headed by Mrs. Bridget Stenberg and Mr. Josh Kern.

THANK YOU!

8. 2.

Meeting restriction Dates

Greenbush Middle River School District conducts regular school board meetings on the 3rd monday of each monthBoard Meetings can not be conducted on January 20th and February 17th (Martin Luther King Day and President’s Day) School Board must determine alternate dates for board meetings in January and February. See attached calendar regarding restricted meeting dates as provided by MSBA.

A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to change regular School Board meeting date from January 20th and February 17th to January 13th and February 18, 2020.

9.

Old Business

9. 1.

None

10.

New Business

10. 1.

2019 Payable 2020 Truth In Taxation School Tax Levy (including Opportunity for Comments from the Public on the 2019 Payable 2020 School Tax Levy)

Suggested Motion: Moved by Joe Melby, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to adopt the 2019 Payable 2020 School Tax Levy in the amount of $331,918.28. The amount represents an overall school tax levy for Payable 2020 decreasing by -21.91% over the previous year.

10. 2.

Approve employment of Elementary Teacher

A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder, to approve employment of Mrs. Brittany Burkel as an Elementary [Kindergarten] Teacher.

10. 3.

Minnesota Rural Education Association 2020 Board of Directors Election

The Greenbush Middle River School Board has opportunity to cast a ballot for a MREA Board of Directors position.

*see attached

10. 4.

Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election

* Four (4) vacancies need to be filled.

* Each vacancy is a three year term.

* Board members are asked to complete ballot.

* Deadline for completed ballots is December 27, 2019

*see attached

10. 5.

2020 School Board Auditing Committee (for review of monthly Bills)

Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2020 calendar year to review bills and recommend approval of payment to the School Boar prior to each regular board meeting. Review the attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts.

*see attached

11.

Reports

11. 1.

Principal Report on various school events & activities including January 20, 2020 Staff Development Day

Principal Schultz will report on various school events & activities including January 20, 2020 Staff Development Day to be held at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Verna Price – “Ignite the Fire in You”

Schedule

8:30 – 9:00 – Registration/Doors Open

9:00 – 10:00 – Keynote – Dr. Verna Price

10:10 – 11:10 – Session 1

11:20 – 12:20 – Session 2A &/or Lunch B

12:30 – 1:30 – Session 2B &/or Lunch A

1:30 – 2:30 – Session 3

Principal Schultz also reported on the One Act Play Competition and the Robotics Kick off on January 4, 2020.

11. 2.

January 2020 School Board Organizational Meeting

Minnesota Statute requires the School Board to elect its officers for the new calendar year at its first regular meeting in January. The first regular meeting in January is sometimes referred to as an Organizational Meeting.

M.S. 123B.14 states, “On the first Monday of January of each year, or as soon thereafter as practicable, (ie: next Board meeting in January 2020) the board must meet and organize …”

Board members will nominate and elect Officers including: Chair, Vice-Chair, Clerk and Treasurer.

Board Approval during the January organizational meeting will also include:

Designation of official depository for school funds;

Designation of the Law Firm (legal counsel);

Designation of dates for the Regular monthly meetings;

Committee and / or representative appointment(s)

11. 3.

Status of negotiations with GMR Education Association

To-date, four (4) meetings have been held between Teacher and Board Negotiations representatives. During the most recent meeting on Dec. 11 it is believed a tentative Agreement has been reached, however details are not being reported at this meeting because the GMR EA is seeking a ratification vote from its membership on or about Dec. 18, 2019. A total dollar settlement package was agreed upon. To-date – the remaining negotiation item is agreeing upon language proposals relating to Unrequested Leave of Absence (ULA). Language proposals have been exchanged back and forth, that will continue this week. (Developing or negotiating ULA language is a requirement as a result of the 2017 MN Legislation). It is expected once that is completed, a Special Board meeting will be held to ratify the Agreement.

11. 4.

School Board Training & Development activities and events

Board members Joe Melby, Allison Harder and Brandon Kuznia are scheduled to attend the state MSBA Leadership Conference in Mpls. January 16-17, 2020. The theme for the conference is “Leadership and Trust.” MSBA provides this free conference every January as part of members’ annual dues. The conference will feature nationally recognized speakers John Quinones (ABC News) and Alan November, workshops and round table sessions on a variety of topics, and a trade show.

A School Board Officer’s Workshop (date: To-be-Determined) sponsored by the MN School Boards Association will be held in various places throughout the state (closest to GMR will be in Thief River Falls).

11. 5.

The 2020 Legislative Session

Understanding election results of political elections is important because elections can bring big changes at the State Capital and in the Nation’s Capital. The November 2018 Minnesota and National General Election resulted in the Republican Party maintaining control of the Senate by one (1) vote but the Democratic Party gaining a majority in the House of Representatives in the State of Minnesota and in the Nation’s Capital. In MN, a Democratic Governor (Tim Walz) was elected to replace Gov. Mark Dayton. Republican Donald Trump continues as the (45th) President of the United States. A Presidential election will be in Nov. 2020.

The MN Senate will be controlled by Republicans with a majority of 34 to 33. The Senate will be up for election in 2020, meaning the Senate Republicans will maintain a narrow majority for only one year.

A legislative political party majority within each branch of the Minnesota Legislature tends to steer the

debate on taxes, K-12 Public Education, spending and social policy for the next two years. Why is it

so important to be in the majority? It is the majority party that selects committee chairs who then control which bills are heard and pass through the committee structure. In addition, the majority party is allowed more members on each committee than the minority. Thus, any committee or floor vote that follows party lines, will favor the majority party.

Certainly education advocacy groups are / will be implementing lobbying efforts to shape educational law and policy for the interests of the group they represent. Interested parties in Pre-K-12 public education include but are not limited to:

Organization Website

Minnesota Rural Education Association…………………………… www.mnmrea.org

Schools for Equity in Education……………………………. www.schoolsforequity.org

Minnesota School Boards Association…………………………….. www.mnmsba.org

Minnesota Association of School Administrators……………………www.mnasa.org

Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals……………www.massp.org

Minnesota Association of Elementary School Principals…………www.mespa.net

Minnesota Community Education Association…………….…… www.mn-mcea.org

Education Minnesota……………………………………….www.educationminnesota.org

Association of Metropolitan School Districts……………………………www.amsd.org

Alliance for Student Achievement………………………………….www.learningfirst.org

For advancements (or to simply maintain the status quo) in Pre-K-12 Public Education on behalf of kids it is important to be in contact with legislative leaders.

At least two local education efforts are being made to encourage improving education funding as well as to promote good legislative action or avoid legislation that could be termed as bad public policy:

(1) On Feb. 27, 2020 NW MN Superintendents are scheduled to attend a Day-at-the-Capital activity to promote the advancement of K-12 Public Education;, and

(2) Membership dues within all Local Teacher Unions contribute to Education Minnesota’s legislative lobbying efforts. Education Minnesota’s website indicates they have a union membership of nearly 90,000.

Twice each year the Dept. of Revenue prepares the Budget and Economic Forecast as required by Minnesota law. The November forecast is used to set the starting point for the budget, and is the basis for the Governor-elect Tim Walz’s recommendations. The February forecast incorporates additional data and is used by the Legislature and the Governor to set the enacted budget or to ensure that enacted budgets remain on track and in balance. Forecast information is also used by bond rating agencies and other financial analysts to review the state’s financial health, and by the media who present information on the state’s financial condition to the public. See attached MASA Legislative Summary

12.

Adjournment

Motion by: Carrie Jo Howard Second by: Allison Harder to adjourn.

13.

Communications

MN School Boards Association State Conference (MSBA) January 16-17, 2020

Regular School Board Meeting – January 13, 7:30 p.m. in Greenbush School Library. Organization of School Board (selection of Officers) will take place during the above-mentioned meeting

(January 22, 2020)