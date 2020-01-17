Jan Voxland, 94

Jan Voxland, age 94, of Fosston, MN, passed away on Monday, January 13, at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fosston with the Rev. Jane Ekholm officiating. Interment will be in Hope Lutheran Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be sent at .

Jan was born September 2, 1925 in Weme, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Sigvald and Julia (Hanson) Lund. She attended Eddy Township Elementary School and graduated from Bagley High School in 1943. She married LeRoy E. Voxland of McIntosh on November 21, 1955 at Bagley and made their home in Fosston. Jan worked at the Clearwater County Courthouse in the ASCS office for many years.

Jan was a very active member of Hope Lutheran Church and was also active in many local organizations including Athenian Club, Birthday Club, and Ladies Aid. She was also very involved with the Fosston Library and Arts Center fundraising auction and was known for her wonderful apple bread donations.

Jan passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at LifeCare Greenbush Manor at the age of 94 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Carol (Ostby) Gregory and her husband, Ken, of Edmonton, KY; Kay (Voxland) Christianson and her husband, Robby, of Greenbush, MN; one son, Paul Voxland and his wife, Jill, of Northfield, MN; and one sister, Shirley (Solberg) Nelson of Bemidji, MN; grandchildren, Janelle Hesse, Ann Marie Beck, Troy Joyner, Christopher Voxland, Jonathan Voxland, Cole Christianson, and Caprice Christianson. In addition, she also had many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband LeRoy; grandson, Brian Joyner; and sisters, Twilah Klemmetsen, Orvilla Lund, and Francy Lund.

