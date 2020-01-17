Kevin Williamson, 60

Funeral services for Kevin Williamson of Gatzke, Minn., will be held on Monday, January 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson’s.

Kevin Oscar Williamson passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 60. He was born in Roseau, Minn., on September 5, 1959, the son Kermit and Rose (Story) Williamson. He married Katherine Kemp on June 6, 1992.

Kevin was happiest outdoors with all the animals on his farm, and with his family. He was an avid reader and history enthusiast.

He is survived by his mother, Rose Williamson; wife, Katherine Williamson; siblings, Brian (Mary) Williamson, Randy (Diane) Williamson, Rhonda Williamson; daughters Kimberly (Malancthon) Muir, Kristy Williamson; grandson Apollo Muir; numerous nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Williamson.