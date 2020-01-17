School District 676 (Badger, MN) Proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, December 9, 2019, beginning at 7:25 PM in the FACS Room 16.

1.

Call to Order at 7:32 P.M.

1. 1.

Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson

Absent: Curt Hauger

1. 2.

Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne

1. 3.

Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson Visitor Comments: None

2. 1.

Truth in Taxation Public Hearing (7:30 PM)

Included with your board materials this evening is the SY2020-2021 school tax levy recommendation. Roseau County mailed a notice of proposed property taxes to all property owners. Under state law, ISD 676 must conduct a public meeting to receive citizen input regarding the levy proposal. As part of the public meeting, the District is required to review its proposed SY2020-2021 tax levy and its current budget for SY2019-2020. The School Board is scheduled to take final action in regard to the SY2020-2021 tax levy the School Board meeting later tonight on Monday, December 9, 2019.

2. 1. a.

Co-Presenter: Matt Rantapaa, Senior VP, R.W.Baird & Co.

3.

Approval of Agenda

A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 9th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended.

* See addition 8.3 PEIP

* 7.1 and 9.7 Snow Removal Affidavit for Hauger Farms

4.

Minutes

4. 1.

Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve the minutes of the November 12th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. U.C.

4. 2.

Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the November 15th, 2019 Meet and Confer Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Dostal. U.C.

5.

Consent Agenda

5. 1.

Pay Bills: Motion by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check #59791 through check #59902 as listed and voided check #59858, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 3rd, 2019 and Electronic Fund Transfers (EFT) as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Isane. U.C.

6.

Additional Agenda Items

* See addition 8.3 Peip

* 7.1 and 9.7 Snow Removal Affidavit for Hauger Farms

7.

Communications

7. 1.

Superintendent

7. 1. a.

Building and Grounds

* Condensation return lines are rotted and leaking in the boilers. Jarod brought a rotten pipe to show the board. Currently not running the 1950’s boiler which means there is no backup if the 1980’s boiler quits.

* The board discussed the bid that was received last year for 1.2-1.6 million dollars.

* Jarod said that steam to hot water is the best option for change that the board looked into last year. Hot water is more efficient than steam. Backup LP is an option. We currently use fuel oil which can still be a backup.

* If we seek bids we can review and have election/vote in April. If voted down, we would need to discuss another option.

* Board Member Rhen asked what needed to be done to get figures. Superintendent Ricke indicated that he could get timeline information from MSBA. Jarod said this project needs to go through an architect .

* Board Member Swenson asked if the boiler quits tomorrow what do we do? Superintendent Ricke said that Jarod monitors the system so that we don’t have any major issues. Board Member Swenson asked if more money should be put into the old boiler. The worst case scenario is that it could be a backup.

7. 1. b.

NWSC Environmental Health & Safety Inspection

* Environmental Health & Safety Inspection conducted by Brian Byklum Inspection occurred in November

* Details of the inspection to be provided by Mr. Byklum

7. 1. c.

2020 School Board Bill Rotation

* Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2020 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting

* Review attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts.

* *see attached

7. 1. d.

Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election

* Board members are asked to complete ballot.

* Deadline for completed ballots is December 27, 2019

* Paper ballots will be provided at board meeting for board members to complete.

7. 1. e.

Minnesota Rural Education Association 2020 Board of Directors Election

* Only one MREA ballot from our School Board/Board of Directors

* Deadline for completed ballots is December 31, 2019

* Paper ballot will be provided at board meeting to be completed

7. 1. f.

World’s Best Workforce Annual Public Meeting held December 9th, 2019 at 7:00 PM

* Information in the attachment needs to copy-pasted into an online submission form by 11:59 PM on December 15, 2019

* Minor editing revisions may be made upon proof-reading with feedback from Annual Public Meeting

7. 1. g.

Request for Reduction in Hours by a Paraprofessional and to Explore a Shared-Time Position

* Second written request. The original request was submitted for October 14, 2019 School Board Meeting. No action due lack of a second motion.

* This employees goal/wish is to continue work part-time; however, regular Tuesday and Thursday schedule and possibly sub on other days when needed.

* If a shared-time Para position is not an option, then accept resignation with a specified end date.

7. 1. h.

Request for Additional Sp Ed Paraprofessional hours which may or may not be paired with Type III Vehicle Driver

If combined Sp Ed Driver and Sp Ed Para position, then this would need to be a detailed designated split-shift position.

7. 1. i.

Request to schedule a School Board Work Session to Establish Policy Review Process

* Please refer to attached MSBA Policy Audit Chart. Policy Work Session could be either before or after another meeting

7. 1. j.

Snow Removal Affidavit

* Required since Curt Hauger is a School Board Member

* Please note there is a change in service rates

7. 2.

Report from Transportation Sub-Committee Meeting held on Monday, November 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM

* Present in attendance: Ryan Olson (Dir. of Transportation), Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger, Kevin Ricke. Absent: Jamie Isane

* Explore re-balancing the four regular AM/PM routes because the Southwest-West (Greenbush) and Northeast-East (Roseau) routes are significantly lengthier – both have more miles and longer elapsed time – compared to the North-Northwest and the South-Southeast routes.

* The mid-day off-duty break for the combined role of regular route bus driver and Director of Transportation is/was past practice versus detailed in writing.

* District needs to explore re-writing and recommending for approval a more accurate job description with designated split-shift hours language to minimize overtime compensation.

7. 3.

Dean of Students

7. 3. a.

Student Enrollment

Enrollment tracking table will be attached night of meeting to reflect most up-to-date count

* Currently 233 students. Four new students last Monday and one moved out of the district

7. 3. b.

December Calendar Events

* December 14-Home for the Holidays

* December 14-18 Scholastic Book Fair

* December 16-High School Music Concert at 7p.m. There will be a soup and sandwich supper before the concert in the lunchroom. All proceeds will be donated to the Music Department.

* Basketball Teams and Wrestling Team are busy at tournaments

8.

Reports

8. 1.

Accept Cash Report through November 30th, 2019 subject to audit.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C.

8. 2.

Safety Committee Report

Second Quarter Employee Health Safety Committee was held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM

* The safety committee met and approved meeting minutes from the September 9th meeting. There are been 3 lockdown drills and 4 fire drills this year. A locker-room update was provided. The furnace is running in the First Robotics room, but electrical work needs to be completed. The Intercom system throughout the school also needs to be fixed.

8. 3.

Accept Notice of Intent to Preserve Participate in Public Employees Insurance Program (PEIP) from Badger Education Association of Teachers.

Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Rhen.

* Pursuant Minnesota Statutes 43A.316

* Obtain PEIP quote when BEA group health insurance is re-bid in the future.

9.

Proposed Resolutions December 9, 2019

9. 1.

Certify levy at the maximum amount ($361,877.40)

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson

9. 2.

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS AND DESIGNATING HOURS DURING WHICH THE POLLING PLACES WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR VOTING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS NOT HELD ON THE DAY OF A STATEWIDE ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.676, State of Minnesota, as follows:

1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities.

2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. Each combined polling place must be a polling place that has been designated for use as a polling place by a county or municipality. The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election in the calendar year following the adoption of this resolution: (Set forth each combined polling place explaining which precincts are being served, such as:)

Combined Polling Place:

Badger Community Center

111 North Main St

Badger, MN 56714

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 676 located in the following Precincts:

· Badger

· Barnett Township

· Dieter Township

· Huss Township

· Moose Township

· Nereson Township

· Pohlitz Township

· Poplar Grove Township

· Ross Township

· Skagen Township

· Stafford Township

· Stokes Towsnhip

located in Roseau County, Minnesota.

Note: See Section 2.3.2 of the Election Manual regarding changing polling places in the case of an emergency or if the polling place is no longer available.

*3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 7:00 o’clock a.m. and 8:00 o’clock p.m.

Note: See Section 3.6 of the Election Manual regarding certain restrictions on voting hours.

4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, within thirty (30) days after its adoption.

5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to each affected household with at least one registered voter in the school district whose school district polling place location has been changed. The notice must be a non-forwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate county auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system. (If a combined polling place is changed, the change must be adopted at least ninety (90) days prior to the first election where it will be used unless that polling place has become unavailable for use.)

Note: A resolution similar to this model resolution must be adopted by December 31 of each year, and the combined polling places specified shall be the combined polling places for the following calendar year.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Dostal

9. 3.

Accept request for hours reduction by Paraprofessional Sue Smith down to Tuesdays and Thursdays only; contingent on finding a replacement for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when school is in session.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

9. 4.

Approve advertising for a Shared-Time Part-Time Elementary Paraprofessional for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when school is in session.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

9. 5.

Schedule a closed special meeting on Wednesday, December 18th at 6:00p.m. to evaluate the mid-year performance of Kevin Ricke, Interim Superintendent/Principal K-12.

Motion by Member Swenson. Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

* The meeting will be closed as permitted by Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.05, subdivision 3(a), to evaluate the mid-year performance of Kevin Ricke, Interim Superintendent/Principal K-12 subject to the public body’s authority who will be evaluated.

* The public body must summarize the conclusions of the mid-year evaluation at its next open meeting.

* Schedule a policy work session at 6:00 and follow with the closed meeting.

9. 6.

Approve advertising for regular Split-Shift Part-Time Secondary Sp Ed Paraprofessional position. Make it a designated split-shift position if paired with Sp Ed Type III Vehicle Driver duties.

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C.

9. 7.

Approve Snow Removal Affidavit for Curt Hauger of Hauger Farms.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

10.

Adjourn

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 9:50 p.m. U.C.

Upcoming Dates:

Regular School Board Meeting – January 13, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Minutes of Work Session

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Work Session of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, beginning at 6:00 PM in the FACS Room 16.

1.

Call to Order at 6:05 P.M. / Pledge of Allegiance

1. 1.

Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

1. 2.

Administration: Kevin Ricke

2.

Badger School District Policy 208: Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Polices:

V. Implementation of Policy

D. The school board shall review policies at least once every three years. The superintendent shall be responsible for developing a system of period review, addressing approximately one third of the policies annually….

3.

Adjournment

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 6:55 p.m. U.C.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Minutes of Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, beginning at 7:00 PM in the FACS Room 16.

1.

Call to Order at 7:08 P.M. / Pledge of Allegiance

1. 1.

Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

1. 2.

Administration: Kevin Ricke

2.

Approval of Agenda

A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 18th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented/amended.

3.

A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Christianson to approve going to closed meeting under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subdivision 3(a) to evaluate the mid-year performance of Kevin Ricke, Interim Superintendent/Principal K-12.

This closed meeting must be either tape recorded or electronically recorded with the recording preserved.

4.

Adjournment: this closed special school meeting was re-opened at 7:59 p.m. to adjourn.

Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 7:59 p.m. U.C.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(January 22, 2020)