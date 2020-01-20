Kenneth J. Senzek, 74

Kenneth J. Senzek passed away January 13, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer; while visiting his granddaughter, Heather Crandall (Adam Steinhauer) in Middle River, MN.

Kenneth was born on November 12, 1945 in Williams, MN to August and Frances (Albrecht) Senzek. He attended school in Williams and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965-1967; and served in the Vietnam War. He and Kathleen (Ebeltoft) were married on October 15, 1966 and were married for 56 years.

He will be remembered for his faithful service to his country, as a hard-worker and his love of family. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren Bethany, Bella, Gabrielle, Robert and Jamie in there many activities.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Williams, MN; two children, 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Williams. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Interment will be at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Williams. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com