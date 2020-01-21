Cathy Senger, 62, of East Grand Forks, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Cathy Jean Snodgrass was born November 11, 1957 in Sewickley, PA to the late Dean and Dona (Hinkle) Snodgrass. She grew up and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1976 in Valparaiso, IN. She met Marc Senger in 1992 and the two were married August 20, 1994 at Maple Lake. They made their home in East Grand Forks. Cathy was a huge animal lover and worked for the Grand Forks Humane Society in the 1980s and 90s. She later worked as a para for East Grand Forks Schools and at Great Expectations Day Care Center. She also was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years Marc Senger of East Grand Forks; daughter Kelly Senger of Grand Forks; son Christopher Senger of East Grand Forks; step-daughter Ashley Gamlin of Lakeville, MN; grandchildren Alora and Elijah; sisters Judith Berg and Regi Hofferth both of Valparaiso, IN; brother Jeff Snodgrass (Leonard Rivera) of Sante Fe, New Mexico; and many other family and friends who will be left to morn her passing.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

Visitation: 1 hour before at the funeral home on Saturday

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN