Strathcona Ice Oval Races set for February 8

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, the fifty-third annual Strathcona Ice Oval races will take place at the Strathcona Race track, located just off State Highway 32 to the east.

Drivers sign-up time is between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m., hot laps are scheduled from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., with the drivers meeting at 10:30 a.m. The “drop of the Green Flag” occurs at 11:00 a.m. sharp.

Awarding of trophies will take place at the awards banquet at the American Legion club in Greenbush, Mn., immediately following the races.

This racing event is sanctioned by CMPR (Central Minnesota Pond Racing). To enter and/or for information on CMPR, contact Mike Meagher at mike@vsca.com , call 320-815-1888, or find him on Facebook @CMPR2015.

For Strathcona Track info, call Nathan Westlund at 281-686-8010.

To satisfy a hungry appetite, the popular Trackside Food Delivery will again be available by calling the clubhouse at 218-781-RACE (7223).

Admission is: adults $10.00 – twelve years and under, free.

COME TO STRATHCONA AND HELP CELEBRATE 53 YEARS OF ICE OVAL RACING!