Dennis Ellingson, 89

Dennis Ellingson was born in Dahlen, North Dakota on October 25, 1930. All eight kids were raised on the farm and either became farmers or educators! He was the second youngest. His younger brother, Bud (Leland Ellingson), is still married to his sweetheart, Judy. After graduating from Concordia College, he was drafted into the Army and served from 1952 to 1954.

After graduation, he was hired on as a teacher at Lake Bronson High School. During the years from 1954 to 1958, he was a teacher, a principal and assistant coach to basketball and football. One of his students in his first year of teaching was Darlynn Joy Swanson (daughter of Gussie and Babe Swanson). By 1958 they were married!

After their wedding, they moved to a teaching job at Cambridge High School. There they had two kids and then an opportunity popped up in Bloomington. In 1964 they moved and eventually had two more children. Those four kids had their own kids and Dennis was even blessed with one great grandchild, Melanie Joy! Unfortunately Darlynn Joy did not get to meet her because she died in 2011. These last four years Dennis sold his house to one of his sons and moved into an awesome place called Covenant Living in Golden Valley.

Dennis, 89, died suddenly and peacefully on January 17. He was a man who displayed Christ-like character in relation to his family, co-workers, friends, and neighbors. Dennis Ellingson is survived by his four children, Mark Ellingson and wife, Robyn, Tami Olson and husband, Mike, Todd Ellingson and David Ellingson and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Sarah, Caleb and Josiah (wife, Shelby) Ellingson, Jenna Schueman (husband, Sam), Marin and Emma Olson and Kaiden and Olivia Ellingson; one great-grandchild: Melanie Joy Nebo (Sarah’s daughter); sisters-in-law Gloria Swanson and Kathy Engstrom. Dennis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Darlynn Joy (in 2011). His funeral will be held at Covenant Living, 5800 St. Croix, Golden Valley on Super Bowl Sunday (he loved football), Feb 2 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, send gifts to your own local churches.