Mary Jo Dettore, 59

Mari Jo Dettore passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 59.

Mari was born on May 11, 1960 in Mendota, IL to Joseph R. Safranek and Mary (Jump). She graduated from Paw Paw High School then attended the Kishwalkee Community College. She married Deonte S. Dettore in March of 1982. She worked at Plano Molding in Illinois and at the Naniboujou Lodge in Grand Marias, MN, near the Boundary Waters Area where they lived for 17 years and raised their two sons. She home schooled the boys using a Christian Home School program. They moved to Warroad, MN and Mari worked for a time at Doug’s Supermarket.

She enjoyed living “off the grid” in the wilderness. She loved horseback riding and taking long walks and hikes. Blessed be her memory.

Mari is survived by her husband, Deonte Dettore of Salol, MN; sons, Dustin (Tracy) Dettore of Roosevelt, MN and Derek (Lizbeth) Dettore of Warroad, MN; grandchildren, Kimberly, Adam, Cecilia and Ezra; sister, Stephanie (John) Prentice of Paw Paw, IL and their kids, Mitch (Hannah) and Emily. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod Church, one mile west of Warroad, MN. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.