Ruth McMaster, 86, of Waite Park, MN passed away peacefully on the morning of January 24th, surrounded by family.

Ruth was born in Chicago, IL to parents, Dorothy and Charles Herzberger. She was the second oldest in a family of five. Ruth spent her formative years in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. It is there she met her wonderful husband, Bill, and had three children, Tom, Laura and Heather. In 1974, the couple moved to Baudette, MN, purchasing the local airport and where Bill later became a corporate pilot. In 1986, the couple moved to the Virginia/Eveleth, MN area and in 2000, after retirement, they moved to St. Cloud to be nearer their daughter and her family. Above all, Ruth valued her family. She was the most wonderful mother and grandmother imaginable. She was an incredibly kind and social person, making dear friends everywhere she lived.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, her sister, Joan, and her brother, Bob.

She is survived by her brothers, Charles and William, her son, Tom, her daughter, Laura (Sjostrand), her daughter, Heather, sons-in law, Neil Sjostand and Sandy Ferguson, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on January 29th from 5-7pm at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive, St, Cloud, MN. A Pre-Mass Visitation will be held on January 30th from 12-1:00, followed by a funeral mass from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. both at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 442 2nd Street, SE, St. Cloud, MN.