Stanley Jenson, 94, of Grand Forks, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Larimore.

Stanley Morris Jenson was born in Bygland Township on April 13, 1925. He was one of 16 children to the late Ed and Emma (Torgerson) Jenson.

Stan attended rural school, and then graduated from Fisher High School. He went to Teachers Training School in East Grand Forks, and began teaching in a rural school. Stan graduated from MSUM in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. In 1974 he received a 5th year certificate in remedial reading. He married Betty Loing in 1951.She passed away in 1984. They had one son, Mark.

Stan loved teaching and taught 6th grade at Valley Elementary School in East Grand Forks until his retirement in 1991.

Flower gardening was one of his favorite hobbies. He liked to socialize with people, and go for casual drives. Playing bingo, casino trips, and watching his grandkids made him happy. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #350, and the Grand Forks Senior Citizens dance club. He was generous man. His pride and joy were his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son Mark (Sharon) Jenson of East Grand Forks; grandchildren Scott (Quinn) Jenson of Breckenridge, CO, Amy Jenson of Duluth, MN, and Rachel Jenson of Moorhead, MN; great-granddaughter Tove Jenson; and brother Leonard Jenson of Andover, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty; 10 brothers, Oscar (Thenora), Orvin (Mabel), Elmer (Thelma), Kenneth, Everett, Minerd, Glenn, Clifford, Melvin, and a baby boy; and four sisters Julia (Steve) Dull, Selma (Art) Helle, Marian (Ormand) Bjerke, and Annabelle Jenson.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Bygland Lutheran Church, 24616 225th Ave. SW, Fisher, MN 56723

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

Interment: Bygland Lutheran Cemetery, Spring of 2020

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN