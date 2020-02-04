John Krawchuk, 76, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020. John Roy Krawchuk was born November 9, 1943 at Hallock, Minnesota to Bill and Mary (Sandul) Krawchuk. He grew up near Lancaster and graduated from high school there in 1961. John went on to attend Mayville State Teachers College in Mayville, North Dakota. On January 20, 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. John was an aviation electronics technician with Fighter Squadron One Six One during the Viet Nam War. He returned home on January 20, 1965. On August 8, 1970 he was united in marriage to Linda “Lindy” Nielsen. They settled in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. John was a supervisor at Control Data which later became Seagate Technologies. They retired in 2012 and returned to Lancaster. Lindy passed away on February 27, 2018. John was a member of Sion Lutheran Church and the Lancaster American Legion.

Family members include his siblings, Rose Cerkowniak, Lancaster, Peter (Linda) Krawchuk, Florida, Katherine Molley, Chicago, IL, Avis Low, Texas, Delores (Lynn) Carter, Texas and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Billy in 2007; his wife, Linda; parents; siblings, Ann McGovern, Nettie Dokken, Bertha Knutson, Verna Gamache, Dorothy Krawchuk and Nels Krawchuk.

Services for Johnny will be held this summer.