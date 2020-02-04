Paul Wayne Miller, 51

Paul Wayne Miller was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

He was born on August 8, 1968 in Greenbush to Walter and Adell (Nelson)

Miller. From the time he was little, Paul lived his life as an outgoing,

confident and caring person who had a natural ability to make

lighthearted fun out of everything. He was baptized and confirmed in the

Lutheran faith at Bethel Lutheran Church and enjoyed youth group trips

to the north shore. He attended school in Greenbush where he graduated

in 1986. While in school, Paul enjoyed spending time on the wrestling

team, as well as making many friends, several of which turned into

lifelong friendships. Following high school, Paul attended the

University of Minnesota, Crookston for two years where he focused his

courses in animal science. He then returned to Greenbush where he worked

on the family dairy farm. Understandably, growing up on a third generation

dairy farm, Paul had a passion for working with cattle, in particular

the calving process. Paul moved to Eau Clair, WI in 1997 where he was

employed at the A.C.T. paper mill for 3 years where he worked with many

products, but most enjoyed working on 3M test products. In 2000, Paul

moved back to Greenbush where he went to work for Central Boiler and

worked his way up to leading the machine shop. He thoroughly

enjoyed his work and loved having conversations about laser machines

whenever given the opportunity. He continued to work at Central Boiler

for 16 years until he was forced into retirement due to illness. Paul was

a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush and a past member

of the Oakview Golf club playing league with his brother-in-law Charlie.

Paul was well known for being an extremely avid and gifted pool player.

He competed in and often won many local and regional

tournaments. Countless hours were spent in local pool halls, teaching

others how to play and showing off his favorite trick shots all while

having fun doing what he did best-goofing off while in the company of

others. Paul was also active riding snowmobiles, ATVs and enjoyed

fishing for walleye with his friends. Paul very proudly spent many hours

representing Central Boiler at every parade in the northwest Minnesota

parade schedule, driving the custom built mini semi-truck for many years.

Paul continued to make his home in Greenbush until his peaceful passing

at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau on January 28, 2020 at the age of

51 years, 5 months and 20 days. Paul’s sense of humor and quick wit will

be missed by his family and all who knew him. He was one-of-a-kind and

touched the lives of many.

Paul is survived by his mother Adell of Greenbush, his sisters Elaine

(Charlie) Kapphahn and Carolyn (Daniel) Schindler, brother Mark (Carla)

Miller all of Greenbush, nieces and nephews: Rhonda (Jared) Graetz of

Fargo,N.D., Sarah (Mark) Abelsen of Chanhassen, Minn., Rachel Kapphahn of

Fargo, Jordan (Kristi) Kapphahn of Wannaska, Stephanie Schindler of

Fargo, Eric Schindler of Greenbush, great nieces and nephews James,

Jeremiah, Samuel, Eleanor, Blake, Jaxon, Madelyn, Finn, Walter and

Thorin. He is also survived by his uncle Verne (Karen) Nelson of

Strathcona, aunts Doris Wicklund of Greenbush, Lillian Kriko of Washington,

Dorothy Minske of Pengilly, Minn., Lenay (Jerry) Van Horn of Superior, Wis.,

Jeanne (Pat) Collins of Karlstad, as well as numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father Walter in 2003, maternal

grandparents Conrad and Sigri Nelson, paternal grandparents John and

Pearl Miller, aunts and uncles Leona (Norman) Good, Myron (Carol),

Ernest (Alice) and Donald Miller, Al Kriko, Clare Minske and Don Wicklund.

Funeral services was held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at

Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Janelle Hennager presiding. Linda Sovde was the Organist playing the congregational hymns “We Are Baptized in Christ Jesus” and “You are Mine”. Sarah Abelsen and Jeremiah Pope were the Readers and Paul’s Casket Bearers were Clay Sorteberg, Mark Reese, Neil Novacek, Mike Burkel, James Wicklund and Brad Penas. Ushers for the service were Ben Reese and Jon Westling.

Visitation was held after 6 PM, Monday, at the church with a prayer service at 7. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services were held at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery following

services with fellowship following at the church.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.

An online guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com