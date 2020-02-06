Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report





On the south end… A great week of ice fishing with good numbers and some very quality fish. Ice conditions on LOW remain excellent. Resorts working hard to keep fish houses on walleyes and saugers. Most anglers fishing 27′ – 36′ with ice roads 7 – 20 miles long. Resorts traveled farther out which improved fishing. Jig one line to draw fish in and get them excited. Have a deadstick with a live minnow in the second hole for neutral fish. Rattles and vibration can help in the stained waters of LOW. Gold, glow, wonder bread and pink good colors. Electronics a big plus and can be rented from some resorts, bait shops.

On the Rainy River… The river is frozen over with snowmobile traffic on marked trail. Some reports of good fish in the river. Extra caution is always needed on the river, especially with higher current this year. Thin ice around the International Bridge in Baudette. Work through resort or know ice conditions if ice fishing the river as ice thickness varies.

Up at the NW Angle… Warmer weather made for some good fishing at the Angle. Resorts in 23 – 32′ of water. Some houses on structure, others in mud on edge of reefs. Jig one hole with spoons and rattle baits, plain red hook with live minnow on deadstick. Snowmobile trails from south end to Angle and around the area groomed and in good shape. Fish houses on the ice through March 31st, walleyes and saugers open through April 14. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing options available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging