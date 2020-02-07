Estate of Charley Williams Durham
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 39-PR-19-164
In Re: Estate of Charley Williams Durham
Decedent.
NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE WILL
AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that a Formal Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Court, along with a Will dated August 18, 1992. The Court appointed Michael Durham, 1401 South Main Street, Watford, City, ND 58854, as the Personal Representative in a supervised probate of the decedent’s estate.
The personal representative is appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat.§524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated January 17, 2020
BY THE COURT
Dixon, Donna, Judge of District Court
Courtney Hauert, Court Administrator
Steven A. Anderson (MN# 17435X)
Anderson Law Offices, PA
PO Box 430
Warroad, Minnesota 56763
Telephone: (218) 386-1040
Facsimile: (218) 386-3129
Publish February 5, 12, 2020