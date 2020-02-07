STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 39-PR-19-164

In Re: Estate of Charley Williams Durham

Decedent.

NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE WILL

AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that a Formal Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Court, along with a Will dated August 18, 1992. The Court appointed Michael Durham, 1401 South Main Street, Watford, City, ND 58854, as the Personal Representative in a supervised probate of the decedent’s estate.

The personal representative is appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat.§524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated January 17, 2020

BY THE COURT

Dixon, Donna, Judge of District Court

Courtney Hauert, Court Administrator

Steven A. Anderson (MN# 17435X)

Anderson Law Offices, PA

PO Box 430

Warroad, Minnesota 56763

Telephone: (218) 386-1040

Facsimile: (218) 386-3129

Publish February 5, 12, 2020