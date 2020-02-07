STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 39-PR-19-241

In Re: Estate of Deborah Ann Bey, formerly

known as Deborah Ann Baade,

Decedent.

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Timothy Bey, whose address is P.O. Box 736, Baudette, Minnesota 56623, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 12/27/19

Sarah Thompson, Registrar

Pamala J. Shaw, Court Administrator

Chelsea E. Nelson (0398296)

Anderson Law Offices, PA

PO Box 430

Warroad, Minnesota 56763

Telephone: (218) 386-1040

Facsimile: (218) 386-3129

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Publish February 5, 12, 2020