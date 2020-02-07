Estate of Deborah Ann Bey, formerly known as Deborah Ann Baade
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 39-PR-19-241
In Re: Estate of Deborah Ann Bey, formerly
known as Deborah Ann Baade,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Timothy Bey, whose address is P.O. Box 736, Baudette, Minnesota 56623, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 12/27/19
Sarah Thompson, Registrar
Pamala J. Shaw, Court Administrator
Chelsea E. Nelson (0398296)
Anderson Law Offices, PA
PO Box 430
Warroad, Minnesota 56763
Telephone: (218) 386-1040
Facsimile: (218) 386-3129
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Publish February 5, 12, 2020