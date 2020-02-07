Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 (MN) Proceedings December 16, 2019

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390

December 16, 2019

Regular School Board Meeting, 7:00 PM

ITV Room

Call to order by chairperson Johnson at 7:17 PM.

Pledge of allegiance

Members present: Chair Boyd Johnson, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Robyn Sonstegard, Director Corryn Trask, Director Jeff Birchem

Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, High School Principal Brian Novak

Approval of Agenda with the following corrections:

1. Addition of Bryan Sathre- Head Football Coach under Appointments

2. Addition of Cookie Day Invitation under Written Communications

3. Policy 709 Student Transportation Safety Policy has been tabled by the policy committee and removed from first reading

4. Addition of Contract Agreement for Professional Services Agreement with Northland Counseling Center under new business

Motion by Sonstegard, Second by Ellis to approve the Agenda with changes presented. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon Second by Sonstegard to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Approval of Minutes, Approval of Invoices and Statements, Approval of Personnel-Resignations, Retirements and Appointments

i. Resignations

1. Taylor Natale- Paraprofessional

2. Melinda Castillo- Paraprofessional

ii. Appointments

1. Alsatia McCloud- Paraprofessional

2. Jennifer Stokke- Paraprofessional

3. Sandra Wiczek- Paraprofessional

4. Bryan Sathre- Head Football Coach

Birchem questioned if Jennifer Stokke had been a school employee before, if so how did that go. Jeff Nelson said that he would e-mail Birchem on the situation. Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Johnson asked if there were any Board Presenters, there were none.

Chair Johnson asked if there were any written communications, there was:

1. 2020 MREA Board of Directors Election

2. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election

3. L/W Employee Christmas Party Invite

4. Cookie Day invitation- Emily Pearson

Old Business:

Motion by Lyon second by Birchem to approve the Third Reading and Adoption of Policies:

i. Policy 414: Mandated Reporting

ii. Policy 601: Curriculum and Instruction

iii. Policy 613: Graduation Requirements

iv. Policy 620: Credit for Learning

v. Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance

vi. Policy 802: Obsolete Equipment

Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon second by Birchem to approve the Second Reading of:

i. Policy 707: Transportation of Public School Students

ii. Policy 602A: Lake of the Woods School Emergency Weather Related Closing

Motion passes unanimously.

New Business:

Motion by Ellis Second by Lyon to approve the Final Property Tax Levy. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis Second by Sonstegard to Set Organizational Meeting Date and Time 1/3/2020 at 7:30 PM. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem Second by Ellis to approve the Final Audit Report- Year-end June 30, 2019. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Trask Second by Lyon to approve the First Reading of Policy 903: Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem Second by Sonstegard to approve the disposal of obsolete IT equipment. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem Second by Lyon to approve the Contract Agreement for Professional Services Agreement with Northland Counseling Center under new business

Birchem questioned how many people, Jeff Nelson stated that there is one person hired, looking for one more. Birchem also wanted to know where in the school this would be housed Jeff Nelson stated that is still being figured out. Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Johnson asked if there was any other business, Brian Novak left off the working session that Don Castle, Bobby Jo Castle and himself had attended REMS (Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools) workshop in Bemidji on 12/11/19.

Meeting Adjourned by Chair Johnson at 7:35 PM.

Corryn Trask, Chair

Lynnette Ellis, Clerk

Publish February 5, 2020