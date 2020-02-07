Probate/Leonard L. Olson

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE: 14. OTHER CIVIL

Court File No. 39-CV-20-25

Leonard L. Olson,

Plaintiff,

vs. SUMMONS

Nina Eremieff f/k/a Nina C. Olson, and

the unknown heirs of Nina Eremieff f/k/a

Nina C. Olson; Douglas A. Eremieff,

and the unknown heirs of Douglas A.

Eremieff; all other persons unknown

claiming any right, title, estate, interest

or lien in the real estate described in the

Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO:

NINA EREMIEFF F/K/A NINA C. OLSON, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NINA EREMIEFF F/K/A NINA C. OLSON; DOUGLAS A. EREMIEFF, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOUGLAS A. EREMIEFF; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

Nora L. Crumpton

Anderson Law Offices, P.A.

P.O. Box 430

Warroad, MN 56763

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Lake of the Woods County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE¼ NW¼), the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE¼ SW¼), the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE¼ NE¼), and Government Lots Two (2) and Three (3); all in Section Nineteen (19), in Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-four (34) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof.

The object of this action is an action to determine adverse claims.

Dated: January 31, 2020.

ANDERSON LAW OFFICES, P.A.

By: /s/ Nora L. Crumpton

Nora L. Crumpton – #0392570

Attorney for Plaintiff

115 Roberts Ave. NE

P.O. Box 430

Warroad, MN 56763

Telephone: (218) 386-1040

Publish February 5, 12, 19, 2020