Kittson County (MN) Notice to Gravel Contractors

Notice to Gravel Contractors

C.P. 35-20-100, County-Wide Regravel (Load & Haul)

Bids Close March 10, 2020

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners, Kittson County, Hallock, Minnesota, at the Office of the County Administrator, 410 5th Street S., Suite 214, Hallock, Minnesota 56728 until 1:00 P.M. on March 10, 2020 for the purpose of letting the contract for the following project:

County Project No. 35-20-100, County Wide Re-Gravel Requirements

Approximate Quantities of work are as follows:

27,426.00 Tons – Loading

652,649.80 Ton Miles – Haul

Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the Office of the County Engineer, 401 Second Street S.W., Hallock, Minnesota 56728 (218-843-2686). Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to Kittson County in the sum not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid.

The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any informalities therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County.

Dated this 3rd day of February, 2020, Hallock, Minnesota

Eric Christensen,

County Administrator

(February 13, 20 & 27, 2020)