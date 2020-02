Kittson County (MN) Notice to Gravel Contractors

Notice to Gravel Contractors

C.P. 35-20-100A (2), Aggregate Production

Bids Close

March 11, 2020

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners, Kittson County, Hallock, Minnesota, at the Office of the Kittson County Administrator, 401 5th St. South, Suite 212, Hallock, Minnesota 56728 until 1:15 P.M. on March 11, 2020, for the purpose of letting the contract for the following project:

County Project No. 35-20-100A (2), Aggregate Production

Approximate Quantities of work are as follows:

10,000 Tons – Crush, Screen & Stockpile Cl. 1 Aggregate

Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the Office of the County Engineer, 401 Second St. SW, Hallock, Minnesota 56728. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to Kittson County in the sum not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid.

The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any informalities therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County.

Dated this 3rd day of February, 2020, Hallock, Minnesota

Eric Christensen,

Kittson County Administrator

(February 13, 20 & 27, 2020)