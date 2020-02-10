Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… A lot of nice walleyes and saugers caught this week up at Lake of the Woods. Many resorts traveling 16 – 22 miles out on the ice and most reports are very good. Lots of big walleyes this week. Ice conditions on LOW remain excellent. Jig one line and don’t be afraid to use noise such as rattles or vibration to draw fish in. Have a deadstick with a live minnow in the second hole for neutral fish. Best colors vary but gold, glow, green, orange and pink good colors. Electronics tell you where fish are and how they are reacting to your bait and presentation. Pike anglers already pulling some trophy fish. Should only get better as month progresses.

On the Rainy River… The river is frozen over with snowmobile traffic on marked trail. Some reports of good fish in the river. Extra caution is always needed on the river, especially with higher current this year. Thin ice around the International Bridge in Baudette. Work through resort or know ice conditions if ice fishing the river as ice thickness varies.

Up at the NW Angle… Some great reports from the Angle this week. Resorts in 26 – 32′ of water. The snowmobile trails from south shore to Angle in great shape. Jigging spoons and Rippin Raps in one hole. In second hole, plain red hook with live minnow working well. Fish houses on the ice through March 31st, walleyes and saugers open through April 14. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing options available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging