Lorraine Carlson, 90, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock early Friday morning, February 7, 2020. Lorraine Elsie Spilde was born March 16, 1929 at Halma, Minnesota to Severt and Cora (Thomson) Spilde. Lorraine attended school in Halma for eight years, attended high school in Karlstad and graduated from there. After high school she attended nurses training at Franklin Hospital in Minneapolis and some years later took her LPN test and passed. She worked part-time off and on for 25 years at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center, mostly at the nursing home. On October 22, 1955 she was united in marriage to Sheldon Carlson at Eidsvold Lutheran Church, Halma. Lorraine enjoyed bowling and golfed on the women’s league. She and Sheldon enjoyed couples bowling, golf and square dancing. Lorraine loved to read and was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and Sion Lutheran Churh. In retirement they loved to travel, taking several Senior Citizen Bus Tours which included the Canadian Rockies and East Coast. For over 20 years they spent most of the winter months in Apache Junction, Arizona. Lorraine work part-time at a daycare there and Sheldon worked at the local golf course. Lorraine and Sheldon entered the nursing home in July of 2018.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Sheldon; children, Jeanne (Bob) Laude, Lancaster, Jim of Silver City, NM, Cindy (Steve) Sandahl, Warroad, MN, Carley McDonald, Fort Myers, FL and Dan (Michelle), Bemidji, MN; grandchildren, Nathan (Heidi), Natalie (Jayson), Travis, Tyler (Brenda), Nick (Komal), Toni, Alex, Christopher, Justin, Molly and Bill; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Margery Stenberg; brother-in-law, Leland Carlson; sisters-in-law, Joanne Carlson, Darlene Carlson and Audella Stamnes; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene and a brother, Burton.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; Peggy Wilebski, pianist, Don and Kris Thorlacius, duet. Casket bearers will be Kyle Carlson, Dean Carlson, JayDean Stamnes, Bill Taylor, Alex Sandahl and Tyler Balderston.